Adopt-A-Pets 1-3-17

Chattahoochee Humane Society

We are an open admission animal shelter for Chambers County, Alabama residents. Our adoption fee for puppies and kittens (6 months of age and under) is $150. Our adoption fees for adult dogs and cats are $100. For dogs, this includes spay/neuter, Rabies Vaccine, Distemper/Parvo Vaccine, Bordetella Vaccine, Heartworm Test, and De-worming. For cats, this includes spay/neuter, Rabies vaccine, testing for feline AIDS and Leukemia, FVR-CP Vaccine, heart worm testing and de-worming.

For more info call the Chattahoochee Humane Society at 334-756-9377. Our hours are Mon, Wed, Thur & Fri from 10am-5pm EDT. Sat 10-2. Closed Tues & Sun.

Name: Lady

Age: 3 years

Sex: female

Breed: rotweiler mix

Name: Marco

Age: 1 year

Sex: Male

Breed: Shepherd mix

Name: Rizzo

Age: 5 yrs

Sex: Female

Breed: Pitbull

Name: Kiera

Age: 1 year

Sex: female

Breed: husky mix

Name: Sierra

Age: 1-2 years

Sex: female

Breed: terrier mix

Name: Elfie

Age: 2-3 years

Sex: female

Breed: bull terrier/Bassett hound mix