Adopt-A-Pets 1-3-17

Chattahoochee Humane Society
We are an open admission animal shelter for Chambers County, Alabama residents. Our adoption fee for puppies and kittens (6 months of age and under) is $150. Our adoption fees for adult dogs and cats are $100. For dogs, this includes spay/neuter, Rabies Vaccine, Distemper/Parvo Vaccine, Bordetella Vaccine, Heartworm Test, and De-worming. For cats, this includes spay/neuter, Rabies vaccine, testing for feline AIDS and Leukemia, FVR-CP Vaccine, heart worm testing and de-worming.
For more info call the Chattahoochee Humane Society at 334-756-9377. Our hours are Mon, Wed, Thur & Fri from 10am-5pm EDT. Sat 10-2. Closed Tues & Sun.

Lady
Name: Lady
Age: 3 years
Sex: female
Breed: rotweiler mix

Marco
Name: Marco
Age: 1 year
Sex: Male
Breed: Shepherd mix

Rizzo
Name: Rizzo
Age: 5 yrs
Sex: Female
Breed: Pitbull

Kiera
Name: Kiera
Age: 1 year
Sex: female
Breed: husky mix

Sierra
Name: Sierra
Age: 1-2 years
Sex: female
Breed: terrier mix

Elfie
Name: Elfie
Age: 2-3 years
Sex: female
Breed: bull terrier/Bassett hound mix

