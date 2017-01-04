Home News Agencies contribute $10K for Hosanna Home purchases
Agencies contribute $10K for Hosanna Home purchases
Pictured, from left, in front of the two homes are Commissioner Sam Bradford, LaFayette Mayor Barry Moody, Commissioners David Eastridge, Joe Blanks, Charlie Williams, Doug Jones, Debbie Wood, and CCDA Board President Bobby Williams.

Hosanna Home in LaFayette has a new amenity to support their mission of helping adult women achieve stability following a time of turmoil in their lives. Thanks to efforts of the Chambers County Commission, in cooperation with the Chambers County Development Authority and the City of LaFayette, approximately $10,000 was allocated to secure the site of new tiny homes adjacent to their facility as well as to aid with the infrastructure costs. Residents of Hosanna Home will be allowed to live in the homes, along with their children. Monetary support came from the County 106 Fund, which is designated for community and economic development. The funds allowed the CCDA to purchase the property where the homes were built, and the land was subsequently donated to Hosanna Home. Additionally, the funds were used to help install a fence and cover water meter fees for the homes. Hosanna Home was able to secure a grant to cover the construction costs of the homes. Hosanna Home’s program is designed especially for women 18 years of age and older who have some kind of life controlling problem. The program helps put the women back into the workforce while also allowing them to regain custody of their children. To date, two homes have been completed.

slandon
