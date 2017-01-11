Alabama Agricultural Market Workshops set

Alabama Extension, Auburn University College of Agriculture, and Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station is hosting a series of workshops this month throughout Alabama concerning major agriculture commodities price outlooks. The nearest meeting will occur Thursday, January 19th, 2017 in Shorter. Location: E.V. Smith Research Center (4725 County Road 40, Shorter, AL 36075).

This is at I-85 Exit 26 (Tallassee exit). Office phone: (334) 727-7403. Website: http://aaes.auburn.edu/evsmith/about/. Start time: 8:00 A.M. Central (Light breakfast is included). End time: 10:30 A.M. For more information and/or RSVP: e-mail farmoutlook@aces.edu . This is a great opportunity for producers and agribusinesses to learn more about the new Farm and Agribusiness Extension Team and be updated on the current situation in Alabama agriculture and expectations for 2017.

If you cannot attend this session, see if another date/location works for you January 20th in Shelby County – Shelby County Extension Office; January 24th in Marion Junction – Black Belt Research Center; January 25th in Fairhope – Gulf Coast Research Center; January 30th in Headland – Wiregrass Research Center.

There is no cost to attend this meeting. However, please RSVP to the farmoutlook@aces.edu so we have an accurate amount of food and meeting room.