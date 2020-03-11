In 1993, the Alabama Board of Education passed a law that banned yoga practice in schools. The ban, which was pushed by conservative groups, “prohibits yoga, hypnosis and meditation in classrooms.

This law received new attention in 2018< when an old document began circulating which listed yoga, and also games such as tag, as “inappropriate activities in gym class.” Additionally, representatives discovered that Alabama is the only state in the country that bans yoga outright.

In 2018, when this issue came up again, approximately 39% of the moves in Alabama were local moves, but new arrivals would not be aware of the ban on yoga in schools. This would prove potentially problematic for new families that have experienced different gym class schedules in the past.

But now, new arrivals and long closeted child yoga-practitioners in Alabama may be able to pull out their yoga mats at school once more. A 2020 bill making the rounds in the legislature says that local school systems may choose whether to teach yoga and stretches as long as they use English names for practices. Students will not, however, be allowed to use chants or mantras. Harking back to the original law, conservative critics of the Alabama bill object to yoga practice because they see it as an expression of the Hindu religion.

Additionally, they will be banned from using the popular greeting “namaste.” The term namaste essentially means, “The divine in me bows to the divine in you.”

Yoga: The Practice of Diving Within

Yoga is a practice that engages the mind and the body. It encourages you to dive within by relaxing and returning to the present moment. Yoga combines physical poses with controlled breathing exercises and meditation to help relieve stress, lower the heart rate, and calm the body. Practically anyone can do yoga. In fact, beginner’s classes are easy, making them increasingly popular among children.

One study showed that 52% of yoga participants who struggled with PTSD showed fewer symptoms after just 10 months.

Yoga induces both mental ease and improved flexibility and strength. Choosing to do yoga, or any other physical activity, for at least seven hours per week can increase the life expectancy of adults and can help children as well.

People nationwide are attending yoga classes. Yoga offers soothing, non-chemical cures for frayed nerves and inner malaise. You can now find yoga classes almost everywhere — schools, libraries, parks, resorts, urban areas, and small towns. Whether you live in Kalamazoo or Los Angeles, you can find a class. There are even online yoga classes to help folks at home.

The Wellness Movement

Whether you are a child or an adult, your overall health and wellness can benefit from yoga and mindfulness practices. Because we live in what wellness practitioners often call a “hurry-up world” where stress and anxiety are rampant, yoga and mindfulness are important tools used by millions to help improve their well-being. Practitioners inspire people to seek non-chemical alternatives to healing.

Additionally, across the web, you can find meditation apps, yoga advice blogs, and weekly email newsletters for health and wellness. There are advanced yoga and mindfulness practitioners online who give lifestyle advice and guidance. Even the Dalai Lama has a Twitter page where he gives weekly insights. Just be sure to eat healthily and drink water while working out. Whether you are into yoga, walking, or biking, you need to take time out for physical activity. It is crucial that you drink enough water every day, especially during exercise.

Fresh water is a resource that should not be underestimated. Of all the Earth’s water, only 3% of it is fresh water. Drink water to re-balance and to re-hydrate after all physical activities.

Calmer Mind, Happier Life — But What About School?

Calming the mind through mindfulness and yoga can lead to a happier, healthier you. The practices are not complicated, and if you add a mindfulness app to your smartphone, you can start today.

There are no updates on whether or not the bill will be passed at this time, however, representative Jeremy Gray — who is an ex-yoga instructor himself — has weighed in on the bill. He notes that excluding the chants and “namaste” are a part of a compromise to bring health to the forefront while excluding the religious aspects associated with the practice.