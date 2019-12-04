Alabama Municipal Electric Authority And City Of Lanett To Dedicate Solar Project

The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), in partnership with the City of Lanett, will dedicate a new 50-KW solar research project in the City of Lanett on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. (EST). In case of inclement weather, the dedication will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. (EST).



The AMEA-City of Lanett Solar Research Project, located at 119 S. Gilmer Avenue, was completed in November. “We are proud of the new solar research project in Lanett as part of our effort to enhance renewable energy in our portfolio,” said Fred Clark, AMEA President & CEO. “We want to thank the City of Lanett and the Chambers County Development Authority (CCDA) for its leadership and partnership in this endeavor.”



AMEA partnered with the City of Lanett and CCDA on the purchase of the 27-acre Lanett mill site. The City and CCDA have worked to develop the site as a commercial or light industry zone. The solar project and the new Tractor Supply Company are located on the site.



The AMEA Board of Directors approved a $1 million investment to construct one solar research project in each Member city for a total of 11 projects, Clark added. AMEA has dedicated similar-size solar research projects in Alexander City, Dothan, Foley, LaFayette, Luverne, Opelika, Sylacauga and Tuskegee.



The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will also conduct a ribbon cutting as part of the day’s activities.