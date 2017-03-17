Alabama Scientists May Soon Make 20-Minute Tornado Warning a Reality

Many of us may never have to worry about harsh weather conditions beyond ice, snow, and some strong winds. But in the southern states, tornadoes are typically one of the more frightening and potentially devastating types of storms. Roofs that are of poor quality or are more than 20 years old may deteriorate just due to a bad blizzard or two, but nothing may be able to save your roof — or home — from a twister. However, Alabama scientists are right on the verge of finding a way to keep families safer and calmer in the event of a cyclone.

Engineers, technicians, and scientists are currently working with the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the federal government to create a 20-minute tornado touchdown warning that would allow residents to evacuate to a safe spot with time to spare.

Hugh Christian, a former NASA scientist, is the current leader of the University’s lightning research group. The team has created mapping instruments that will capture photographs of lightning overhead. These photos will be analyzed by experts who will determine whether the lightning indicates a tornado or just a severe thunderstorm.

But since lightning alone won’t accurately predict what kind of storm is coming, the addition of a Doppler radar is necessary. Experts can then view the relationship between cloud rotation and the lightning, as well as precipitation and the storm’s energy.

One of the lightning mappers is already being utilized, but the other is still being tested. Christian and his team want to ensure the technology is completely sound before the usage becomes widespread.

“There are a lot of knobs we have to go through to optimize it,” said Christian. “We don’t want forecasters to have the data before it is optimized. They get the wrong idea and think it’s not as good as it really is. We want to make sure there’s no false signatures. It’s important.”

Christian and his team are hopeful that the tornado warning system could go into effect as early as next year. Once it’s implemented, families will be able to get to safety quickly and calmly, rather than in a panic.