Alabama’s Surprise Snowfall Leaves Residents Scrambling

Americans who had been dreaming of a white Christmas got their present a bit early this year when an unexpected winter storm blanketed much of the south in snow. But now, many Alabama residents might be wishing for warmer temperatures — and for a quick restoration of electricity — in time for the holidays.

Although meteorologists had predicted some snow for Northeastern Alabama, the projections ended up falling short of the amount that actually fell from the sky due to a dramatic overnight shift. Many areas ended up with anywhere from five to 10 inches of the white stuff on the ground. Not only did residents wake up to the unfamiliar sight of snow in their yards, but many did so in darkness. The storm had caused power outages for several thousands in the area; at one point, Alabama Power reported that more than 15,000 homes were without electricity due to the snow.

On top of the power loss, many Alabama residents also had dangerous roads to contend with. Below-freezing temperatures, fallen trees, and ice made roads difficult to negotiate. Going into the weekend, forecasters warned of icy roadways, telling residents to stay at home if at all possible.

In 2015, there were an estimated 32,166 fatal motor vehicle crashes across the nation. Although such accidents have a multitude of causes, they become more likely during times of inclement weather, particularly when unsafe road conditions are combined with other unsafe driving behaviors. In response, many police departments sent out their own traffic warnings to local residents, urging them to stay off the roads.

Bessemer Alabama Police Lieutenant Christian Clemons said in a statement, “Nonessential trips on slick roads can unnecessarily jeopardize your safety and the safety of any emergency responders who must come to your aid if you become stranded or involved in a crash.”

Still, some major roadways became congested (and subsequently diverted traffic) following accidents, including one that involved an overturned 18-wheeler. Some areas had impassable roads, while others technically remained open.

When snow starts to pile up, slick streets aren’t the only thing residents need to worry about. Icy walkways present a hazard, as well. Around 85% of workers’ compensation claims can be attributed to employees slipping on slick floors, but you’ll need to keep from falling on your face when you make the trek to work or school in the aftermath of a blizzard, too.

Remember that even if a walkway or a road doesn’t look treacherous, it could be covered in dangerous black ice, or very thin sheets of ice that are indistinguishable from the ground surface. Unfortunately, many slips and falls occur in areas where people feel safest, like around their front door or on the path to their home. In fact, among older adults, over 50% of all falls take place at home. Don’t equate familiarity with safety. Whenever possible, walk on a footpath rather than on a roadway, but remember that these paths may not be treated with salt or other ice melting materials. Always proceed with caution when the weather turns cold, and invest in high-quality footwear that has good traction. When walking in cold weather, wear gloves rather than keep your hands in your pockets. Not only will this help you keep your balance but it’ll protect your hands a bit if you do take a tumble. And although it’s vital to dress warmly, do not obscure your vision with hoods, masks, hats, or scarves; you’ll need your eyes to see an icy walkway or an out-of-control car in plenty of time.

Although it may be a while before Alabama residents see another snowstorm, you never really know. If and when snow starts to fall hard, stay off the roadways as much as possible and remember to always take it slow when traveling is necessary.