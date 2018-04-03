Ms. Alesia Chambers Willis, 52, of Lanett, AL passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018 at her residence.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 2, 2018, 1:00 p.m. EST at Rehobeth Missionary Baptist Church in Valley, AL, Rev. Karanja Story, Pastor; Officiating, Overseer Calvin Daniel, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Lanett, AL.

Ms. Willis is survived by one daughter, Shamereal (Valintez) Edmonson of Lanett, AL and one son, Timothy (Kyla) Chambers of Florence, AL, four sisters: Mary (Eugene) Watson of Lanett, AL, Shirlen Finley and Geraldine Chambers, both of Mobile, AL and Virie (Rudolph) Walton of Savannah, GA, one brother, Marcus (Carla) Chambers of Bessemer, AL, four grandchildren, a special friend, Dennis Melton, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.