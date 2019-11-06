All Treats, No Tricks as LaFayette Celebrates Halloween

By Pamela Holloway

It was ALL Treats and No Tricks in Lafayette last Thursday.

Inspite of the rain and cold weather Lafayette was able a successful day for the kids. Over one-hundred trick-or-treaters could be seen downtown visiting various homes and businesses.

The afternoon started out on courthouse square where businesses pulled together from 4pm to 5pm to pass out candy to the kids. The Lafayette Police Department was on duty to assist with the safety of the kids and the safety of rossing the streets.

The evening had just gotten started.

The kids made their way to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, for their annual Free Trunk and Treat Hallelujah Fest.

Hallelujah Fest is a Christian base event to bring fun and a safe environment for the children in the community. The event was held down in the church fellowship hall. Over a hundred kids came out to enjoy the candy and just a fun safe environment.

But, The fun didn’t stop there. The Fergerson- Holloway family and friends presented their annual Treat for Kids event at the Alfa building.The night was full of free Fun, games, door prizes, and of course lots of candy!!!