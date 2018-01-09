Allen leads JV Rebels to win over EMCA, 51-38

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent



The CA JV boys started the week with a 51-38 loss against the Evangel Lyons. Payton Allen was the lead scorer for the Rebels scoring 25 of the 38 total points scored. Josh Holliday added 4 points. Jake Higgins scored 3 points and Levi Waldrop and Hayden Hurst each added 2 points in the loss. Holliday, Allen and Higgins were each credited with 5 rebounds each.



The boys were back on top Friday when they faced EMCA at home. Payton Allen again was the lead scorer in the 48-22 win with 23 points. Josh Holliday added 14. Levi Waldrop added 5. Jacob Oliver scored 3. Jake Higgins added 2 and John Ramirez scored 1 in the win. Allen led in rebounds with 11. Gavin Kite had 4 rebounds and Oliver had 3 rebounds in the win. The boys will travel to Eastwood on Tuesday to face the Warriors and to Springwood on Thursday to face the Wildcats. The JV boys will also be participating in the JV state tournament on Saturday at Cornerstone Christian. Tournament game times not available at time of printing.