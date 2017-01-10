Allen scores all of CA JV’s points in loss

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent



In the first area game of the season the CA JV boys came up short against the Evangel Lions. Despite best efforts by Payton Allen, who score all of CA’s 10 total points, the boys just weren’t able to secure a win against the Lions of Evangel who score 23 points overall. Braxton Allen and Gabe Brooks led in rebounds with 4 each and Caden Smoot pulled down 3 in the loss.

With 2 games left this week, Thursday at home against Springwood and Friday away against EMCA, the boys will get the opportunity to play more basketball and show their true potential on the court.