Home News Sports Allen scores all of CA JV’s points in loss
Sports
0

Allen scores all of CA JV’s points in loss

0
0

Allen scores all of CA JV’s points in loss

Rivalry game cancelled due to weather

lizzie Keebler copy
now playing

CA JV girls led by Keebler’s 17 in win

Tori Harmon copy
now playing

Lady Rebels edged 41-35

Jake Burton copy
now playing

Evangel prevails over Rebels, 43-26

A1 Workers
now playing

LaFayette beautification begins with sidewalks

Family of plant worker files suit

A1 Hosanna Home
now playing

Agencies contribute $10K for Hosanna Home purchases

A2 Snow
now playing

Could see SNOW this weekend

A2 Bill #3
now playing

Forbidden Territory

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Mike’s Musings - I will gladly go to Hell

Brody Smoot goes up for the shot.
Photo by Ashley Oliver

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

In the first area game of the season the CA JV boys came up short against the Evangel Lions.  Despite best efforts by Payton Allen, who score all of CA’s 10 total points, the boys just weren’t able to secure a win against the Lions of Evangel who score 23 points overall.  Braxton Allen and Gabe Brooks led in rebounds with 4 each and Caden Smoot pulled down 3 in the loss.

With 2 games left this week, Thursday at home against Springwood and Friday away against EMCA, the boys will get the opportunity to play more basketball and show their true potential on the court.

Related posts:

  1. Evangel prevails over Rebels, 43-26
  2. JV Rebels win first two games
  3. CA JV boys place third in tourney
  4. Allen leads JV Rebels to win
slandon
Related Posts
lizzie Keebler copy

CA JV girls led by Keebler’s 17 in win

slandon 0
Tori Harmon copy

Lady Rebels edged 41-35

slandon 0
Jake Burton copy

Evangel prevails over Rebels, 43-26

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video