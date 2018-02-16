Allen wins county spelling bee

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent



Chambers Academy 8th grader, Claire Allen, has been named the winner of the 2018 Chambers County spelling bee. Allen was one of eleven competitors, one representative from each school, in grades 4 through 8 that competed. Allen will represent Chambers County on March 10th at the state spelling bee in Birmingham. 6th grader, Lillian Collier, representing W.F. Burns Middle School, was named alternate. Allen is the daughter of Jason and Mindee Allen of LaFayette.