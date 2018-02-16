Home News Allen wins county spelling bee
Allen wins county spelling bee

Allen- County spelling bee winner.
Photo by Sharon Smith
By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent
 
Chambers Academy 8th grader, Claire Allen, has been named the winner of the 2018 Chambers County spelling bee.  Allen was one of eleven competitors, one representative from each school, in grades 4 through 8 that competed. Allen will represent Chambers County on March 10th at the state spelling bee in Birmingham. 6th grader, Lillian Collier,  representing W.F. Burns Middle School, was named alternate.  Allen is the daughter of Jason and Mindee Allen of LaFayette.

