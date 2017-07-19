Alumni games pit Bulldogs against Russell, Valley, Lanett

By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

On Saturday, July 15, 2017, One Finley Way Sports hosted the Annual LaFayette High School Alumni Game.

The game has been an annual event for the city of LaFayette for a few years now.

It’s the first annual alumni event of the year and it leads up to the annual Homecoming game and Alumni Weekend.

LaFayette alumni and basketball great Morris Finley along with his organization One Finley Way Sports sponsor the annual basketball event each year.

In years past the game has featured former Lafayette High basketball players competing against one another.

This year Finley changed it up and included county rivals Lanett and Valley in the game.

The Benjamin Russell Wildcats out of Alexander City, AL also participated. LaFayette had three different teams to participate in the game.

The addition of the other teams brought in fans from each city and created a rivalry game type of atmosphere.

In the first game you had LaFayette vs. Benjamin Russell.

This Lafayette team consisted of former players Qua Boyd, Devon Mackey, Cordeski Floyd, Tyric Davis, Shaq Woody, just to name a few.

LaFayette would prevail in this game defeating Benjamin Russell in overtime 41-38.

In the next match up it was LaFayette vs. Valley.

This Lafayette team consisted of former players like Pataski Bledsoe, DeWayne Williams, Albert Floyd Jr., Tevin Meadows, and Nick Wright.

LaFayette would come up on the losing end of the stick as Valley got the best of the them 54-35.

In the last game of the night it was LaFayette vs. Lanett.

This game featured former LaFayette players like Mo Finley, Cedric Drake, Kevin Wright, Mario Brewer, Derrick Thomas and more. They were coached by the legendary great, Coach John T. Woody.

It was nip and tuck the whole game and this game was reminiscent of the on going rival between LaFayette High and Lanett High. Both teams fought hard and left it all on the court.

In the end the Panthers of Lanett got the win 34-32.

The event was well attended and expected to have an even greater turn out each coming year.