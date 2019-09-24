Alumni Return to LaFayette to Celebrate Homecoming

The LaFayette High

School Alumni week kicked

off on Thursday with the

homecoming parade. Hundreds

of people graced the

streets of up town Lafayette

to watch the performance

of the Mighty Marching

Bulldogs along with several

cars and fl oats decorated with

the Bulldogs Pride, with class

representatives and businesses

supporting the Bulldogs.

Immediately following the

Parade, everyone made their

way over to the band fi eld for

the community pep rally, followed

by the Alumni Annual

bonfi re.

Friday afternoon started

with the Day Party at Diane

Castle. Food, vendors, dancing

and fellowship was on the

agenda.

Friday evening kicked off

with the school pep rally and

tailgating parties. Tents and

grills lined up on the streets

heading to the football fi eld.

Classmates greeted each

other with smiles, hugs and

love.

The football game kicked

off at 7pm. Hundreds and

hundreds of people surrounded

the Bulldogs stadium.

The Homecoming Queen

and King and Class Representatives

were crowned.

The Bulldogs unfortunately

missed a homecoming victory

being defeated by the

Reeltown Rebels 21 Lafayette

14.

On Saturday September

21, 2019, thousands of

people including 49 LaFayette

High Alumni Classes,

their families, and friends

gathered from far and near

to experience the love shared

in LaFayette, at the annual

Alumni Picnic started

in 2012 by the LHS Class of

The planning of the

2019 Alumni festivities were

facilitated by the LHS Class

of 2001. The Homecoming

theme was Keeping Tradition

Alive…In Living Color! All

Alumni classes from 1970-

2018 contributed fi nancially

towards the activities to

include a Cyber Game Truck,

Bouncers, Shaved Ice, Cotton

Candy, Face painting, and a

Train.

This year’s picnic was

fi lled with joy from Adult

Musical Chairs, a rib cookoff,

a cake bake-off, a Pep

Rally, great food, lots of

dancing, and awesome music

selections from DJ Anthony

“Hustleman” Tolbert! Two

of the highlights from this

year’s Alumni picnic were

the Bulldogs Stay Woke

Movement that included a

voter’s registration booth and

the book scholarships given

to the school on behalf of the

LHS alums at large and the

LHS Class of 2001!