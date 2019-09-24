Alumni Return to LaFayette to Celebrate Homecoming

The LaFayette High
School Alumni week kicked
off on Thursday with the
homecoming parade. Hundreds
of people graced the
streets of up town Lafayette
to watch the performance
of the Mighty Marching
Bulldogs along with several
cars and fl oats decorated with
the Bulldogs Pride, with class
representatives and businesses
supporting the Bulldogs.
Immediately following the
Parade, everyone made their
way over to the band fi eld for
the community pep rally, followed
by the Alumni Annual
bonfi re.
Friday afternoon started
with the Day Party at Diane
Castle. Food, vendors, dancing
and fellowship was on the
agenda.
Friday evening kicked off
with the school pep rally and
tailgating parties. Tents and
grills lined up on the streets
heading to the football fi eld.
Classmates greeted each
other with smiles, hugs and
love.
The football game kicked
off at 7pm. Hundreds and
hundreds of people surrounded
the Bulldogs stadium.
The Homecoming Queen
and King and Class Representatives
were crowned.
The Bulldogs unfortunately
missed a homecoming victory
being defeated by the
Reeltown Rebels 21 Lafayette
14.
On Saturday September
21, 2019, thousands of
people including 49 LaFayette
High Alumni Classes,
their families, and friends
gathered from far and near
to experience the love shared
in LaFayette, at the annual
Alumni Picnic started
in 2012 by the LHS Class of
- The planning of the
2019 Alumni festivities were
facilitated by the LHS Class
of 2001. The Homecoming
theme was Keeping Tradition
Alive…In Living Color! All
Alumni classes from 1970-
2018 contributed fi nancially
towards the activities to
include a Cyber Game Truck,
Bouncers, Shaved Ice, Cotton
Candy, Face painting, and a
Train.
This year’s picnic was
fi lled with joy from Adult
Musical Chairs, a rib cookoff,
a cake bake-off, a Pep
Rally, great food, lots of
dancing, and awesome music
selections from DJ Anthony
“Hustleman” Tolbert! Two
of the highlights from this
year’s Alumni picnic were
the Bulldogs Stay Woke
Movement that included a
voter’s registration booth and
the book scholarships given
to the school on behalf of the
LHS alums at large and the
LHS Class of 2001!