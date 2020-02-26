Amazon Spotlights Alabama-based Business

Big businesses take up a lot of attention in the media. Corporations like Target and Wal-Mart dominate their fields, making it challenging, if not impossible, for many small businesses to break through. This is one reason why right now, Amazon is taking the time to spotlight successful small businesses in its Small Business Spotlight Awards.

One of its most recently highlighted small businesses is Alabama-based 1818 Farms, which was previously selected in November 2019 for Amazon’s Woman-Owned Business of the Year Award.

Over 1,300 companies applied for the Amazon awards, which were opened to a public vote.

As a Small Business Spotlight winner, 1818 Farms is doing a lot to represent Alabama small businesses. The company has a working flower farm and a line of beauty and lifestyle products.

“[I’m grateful] to be recognized for something that I’ve had to really dig in and learn with the farm animals, the flowers, making the products,” said 1818 Farms owner and founder Natasha McCrary in an interview with Amazon. “I feel like it’s a great achievement.”

New legislation could help innovate Alabama

According to Shipt vice president Britney Summerville, who spoke at the Alabama Economic Growth Summit, Alabama is currently positioned as a prime destination for startups. This is because of recently adopted legislation including the Alabama Incentives Modernization Act, which is meant to help propel the rural state into the forefront of innovation.

“Technology is a huge part of our thriving ecosystem right now, and we are seeing no signs of that slowing down,” said Summerville.

Private organizations like the Alabama Futures Fund are also investing in companies to advance Alabama economically. Companies are answering the call, and markets are growing in response.

Summerville recently praised Rep. Bill Poole, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Education Committee, for his leading efforts in the Alabama Legislature to pass new legislation that encourages startups to locate and operate in Alabama, especially those based in technology and innovation. The Alabama Incentives Modernization Act, Pool says, is just the beginning of the state’s strategic elevation plans.

It’s no secret that starting a business is challenging. In fact, up to 50% of small businesses fail within their first five years. But through good training and coaching, a company can expect to see an 88% increase in productivity.

Small businesses within the home improvement and solar power industries specifically are taking root in Alabama. The solar market saw 29.3% growth in 2017, and it was followed by nations worldwide installing 98.9 gigawatts of new capacity. In turn, the home improvement industry is anticipated to grow by 2.5% over the next five years.

There are many opportunities in Alabama for a variety of different companies. Right now, pop-up shops are experiencing a boom with a current market value of $50 billion thanks to attention from small business owners.

“We want to continue to remind our legislators and supporters of business in the state that technology is here and growing and that we’ll do it better and do it more with everybody’s support,” said Summerville.