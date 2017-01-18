AMEA scholarships available for students

By Alton Mitchell

The school year is beginning to hit the down#ard slope for Chambers County students. In just a matter of months students from Chambers Academy and LaFayette High School will be making their final graduation marches to be presented with their diplomas. As the New Year has rolled in many of these students are making preperations for continuing their educational careers and beginning to look at colleges they may wish to attend. One local company is offering a helping hand to a handful of LaFayette seniors with financing their college education.

The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority also known as AMEA has four scholarships available to LaFayette area students. The value of those scholarships is $2500 and qualifying for them is very simple.

The requirements for applying for the scholarships is that applying students must be graduating high school seniors. Students must also be a dependent of a customer of an AMEA member city/utility (electric) at the time the application is made and through graduation from high school. The city of LaFayette electric department is a member city.

Students whom are interested in applying for the scholarships are required to attend a four-year college, community college, or vocational school that is located in the state of Alabama. The student also has a deadline for using the funds provided by the scholarship. The scholarship does have a 16 month limit on it. Meaning students must use it within 16 months of their graduation.

Time is dwindling down for submitting the applications. Students who wish to apply must have their submission and attachments post marked no later than Monday February 13, 2017. Students selected to win awards will be announced in the spring.

In April of 2016 three LaFayette area students were awarded the scholarships. Those students included Shandrea Story of LaFayette High School who used her scholarship at Auburn University at Montgomery.

Anslee Reese who graduated from Chambers Academy used her scholarship to begin pursing an engineering degree at Auburn University. Antravious Kirk a graduate of LaFayette High School received an award last year as well and used the degree to study nursing at Tuskegee University.

City leaders are encouraging students to apply for these scholarships. As they describe it as free money for students to use towards their college education. City officials recognized last year’s winners at their April 25, 2016 city council meeting.

Students whom are interested in applying for the scholarships can speak with counslers at their schools for more information. Students can also get more information online at www.amea.com or contact AMEA Scholarship Program Coordinator Pamela Poole at (334)387-3504.