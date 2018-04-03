September 20, 1917 – March 28, 2018

Mrs. Annie Mae Bledsoe, 100, of LaFayette died Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church, LaFayette on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Darrell Jordan officiating. Interment will be in Handy Cemetery, LaFayette. The remains will lie in state at the church from 1:00 p.m.(CST) until the funeral hour. Visitation with the family will be at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (CST).

Mrs. Bledsoe was born September 20, 1917 in Chambers County to the late Henry and Eula Boyd. She was married to the late Johnnie L. Bledsoe. For more than 75 years, she was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, LaFayette. Mrs. Bledsoe had a deep love for flowers and was known for having a beautiful garden.

Mrs. Bledsoe is survived by one daughter: Bettye J. Shamel, Fayetteville, GA: two sons: Hugh (Gloria) Bledsoe and Byron (Bessie) Bledsoe both of LaFayette; one daughter-in-law, Mary Bledsoe, Auburn; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

