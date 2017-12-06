Annual Christmas Festival brightens courthouse square

The past weekend was one that brought an abundance of life to the Courthouse Square in downtown LaFaytte. Hundreds of residents from LaFayette and other areas of Chambers County descended on the square for the annual Christmas on the Square festival and the events offered this year proved to not be a disappointment for the hundreds of attendees at the annual event.

The festivities began shortly after noon on Saturday. The weather conditions were perfect which is one thing organizers were hoping to accomplish with a later start time from previous years festivals. The cool morning temperatures had vacated the area for more tolerable temperatures which increased turnout numbers to the festival.

At the festival hundreds of attendees were welcomed by a long list of activities that organizers had prepared. Some were new on the agenda others have become traditions. Some of this year’s highlights included numerous vendors that offered products ranging from food items to home made arts and crafts. A bounce house and kid’s village lined a portion of the festival. Live music and performances offered a mellow tune to festival goers.

There were even special appearances that included Santa Claus making a stop to greet local children inside the Chambers County Courthouse. A chill from the north also came down on LaFayette as the Coca Cola Polar Bear stood outside of Downtown Pizzeria in LaFayette and offered smiles, waves, and photo opportunities with local youth. Numerous local officials made stops at the festival ranging from local city governments to county government.

The events of the festival rolled into dusk, and rolled over the SEC championship game between Auburn and Georgia. Organizers had a plan in place to allow the festival to go on and die-hard SEC fans who were visible throughout the festival to not miss a moment of the game. A television was set up near the Courthouse that broadcast the championship game live.

There are no official counts as of yet as to how many residents attended this year’s festival, but organizers believe it was a success. Residents also seemed very enthused by the festival and the events it offered to usher in the holiday season to LaFayette and Chambers County.