Area Devotional Guide

ASSEMBLY OF GOD

Evangel Temple

Assembly of God

1755 Phillips Rd.

576-3121



Living Word Assembly

of God

518 S. 8th St. 644-3668



Valley First Assembly of

God

5307 Hwy. 29

706-773-4547

BAPTIST



Antioch Baptist

Antioch Church Rd., LaFayette 864-7669



Antioch Baptist

Camp Hill Rd., LaFayette 864-8126



Bethel Baptist

7855 West Point Rd.,

West Point 643-5100



Bethlehem Baptist

1512 River Rd. Valley

756-2549



Bethlehem Baptist

1109 E. 10th St. West

Point 645-2413



Calvary Baptist

2420 Phillips Rd.

576-2077



Central Baptist

1902 Broad Ave.

644-3940



Center Baptist Church

2511 Co. Rd. 33,

LaFayette Ph. 864-8270



Community Baptist Church

1105 Co Rd 62, LaFayette

334-864-8263



County Line Baptist

5232 County Rd. 51,

LaFayette 864-7773



Davidson Baptist

2921 State Rd. 18 West

Point 645-2400



Ebernezer

1006 N. 10th Ave.

644-3815



Emmanuel Baptist

Temple

2615 64th Blvd. Valley

756-4432



Evening Spring Baptist

4826 Country Club Rd.

644-5862



Evergreen Baptist

301 Evergree Ave. Valley

756-2801



Fairfax First Baptist

510 Denson St. Valley

756-3077



Fairview Baptist

600 River Rd., Valley



Faith Baptist

1801 41st St. Valley

756-2929



First Baptist Church

Lanett

701 S. 6th 644-2124



First Baptist LaFayette

201 LaFayette St.,

864-8545



First Baptist Church

Shawmut

2300 23rd Dr. Valley

769-2610



First Baptist Church

Valley

5610 20th Ave. 756-3834



First Baptist Church

West Point

301 E. 8th 645-2969



Five Points Baptist

Church

1081 Hwy 258, Five

Points 334-864-7435



Friendship Baptist No.2

Hwy. 431, LaFayette

864-0483



Friendship Baptist No.1

501 B Street SW,

LaFayette 864-0483



Friendship Baptist

39089 Judge Brown Rd.

Valley

756-7985



Grace Baptist

2124 U.S. Hwy. 29 Cusseta 756-7347



Greater Pine Hill Baptist

3139 County Rd. 153,

864-0730



Greater Poplar Springs

Baptist

3263 Co. Rd. 98.

864-7146



Greenwood Baptist

4829 Veterans Memorial

Pkwy. 576-3518



Happy Valley Baptist

1623 49th Ave. SW

576-8600



Jackson Memorial Baptist

3122 County Rd. 89,

LaFayette



Johnson Chapel Baptist

Johnson Chapel Rd., Valley



Lanier Baptist

3295 City 289, Lanett

644-1082



LaFayette Heights Baptist

Hwy 77, LaFayette

864-9600



Macedonia Baptist

1067 County Rd. 260,

LaFayette 864-7833



Midway Baptist

7166 20th Ave. Valley

756-6137



Milltown Baptist

Church

12251 Hwy. 77,

LaFayette 864-7367



Mt. Calvary Baptist

731 1st SE, LaFayette

864-8879



Mt. Herman Baptist

1601 Magnolia Rd.

576-4728



Mt. Nebo Baptist

Old West Point Rd. West

Point 643-3942



Mt. Pisgah Baptist

1132 Veterans Memorial

Pkwy. LaFayette

864-9709



Mt. Zion Baptist

2281 AL Hw. 77,

LaFayette 864-7310



Mt. Zion Baptist

1258 County Rd. 119,

LaFayette 864-7771



New Zion Baptist

11516 44th Ave. SW

576-3127



New Hope Missionary

Baptist

7259 County Rd.

499-2241



New Mt. Pleasant Baptist

1701 Church St. West

Point 643-0305



New Mt. Sellers Baptist

Hwy. 431, LaFayette

864-9057



Northside Baptist

33 Givens Cir. West

Point 645-1359



Pilgrim Baptist

420 N. 12th Ave. Lanett

644-4363



Plant City Baptist

2001 E. 1st Ave. Lanett

644-1616



Reed’s Chapel Baptist

7258 West Point Rd.

West Point 645-2004



Rehobeth Baptist

216 Huguley Rd. Valley

756-2911



Riverview Baptist

1311 California St. Valley

756-3078



Rock Springs Baptist

2408 County Rd. 62,

LaFayette 864-9246



Roper Heights Baptist

507 Poplar St. West Point

643-1051



Shiloh Baptist Church

6263 Co. Rd. 53

Shiloh, AL



St. James Baptist

2221 22nd Ave. SW

576-2542



St. Johns’ Baptist

820 Cherry Dr.

644-2400



St. John’s Community

Baptist

2479 City Rd. 212, Lanett 644-4778



Sardis Baptist

3294 County Rd. 51, LaFayette 864-8244



Sunset Heights Baptist

827 Veterans Memorial

Pkwy. 576-2701



Unity Baptist

1432 Fairfax Bypass,

Valley 756-9701



Victory Baptist

3945 54th Ave. SW

576-3995



West End Baptist

2809 55th St. Valley

756-3710



West Side Baptist

1205 S 8th 644-4396



Whitehall Baptist

3355 County Rd 62

LaFayette, 36862

864-0174



Zion Rest Baptist

2947 N. 3rd Ave.

756-7933



Ozias Baptist Church

13040 Dudleyville Rd,

Dadeville, 256-825-7133



Shiloh Baptist Church

6263 Co Rd 53, Union Hill Al, 706-518-5792

CATHOLIC

Holy Family Catholic

703 N. 3rd Ave. 644-4405

CHRISTIAN



First Christian

312 1st St. 644-4337



First Christian Church

of Fairfax

302 Blvd. Valley

756-3941



First Christian Church

of Riverview

1465 California St. Valley

756-3538



Friendship Christian

1101 California St. Valley

756-4821



Lanett Congregational

Christian

900 S. 7th Ave.

644-1514



Langdale Congregational Christian

2400 65th St. Valley

756-2335



Pleasant Grove Congregational U.C.C.

County Rd. 53

LaFayette 864-7412



Old Path Christian Center

1000 Lee Rd. 263, Cusseta 742-0144



Pine Forest Congregational Christian

1107 30th St. Valley

768-3400



Spring Road Christian

1729 Spring Rd.

644-2611

CHURCH OF CHRIST



Church of Christ

LaFayette St. S,

LaFayette 864-8589



Church of Christ

706 S. 13th St. Lanett

644-1282



Evangel Temple Church

of God in Christ

37 County Rd. 257, LaFayette 864-0464



Fairfax Church of

Christ

Old Cusseta Rd.



North 13th Ave Church

of Christ

407 N. 13th Ave.

644-4051



Todd Congregational

Christian United Church of Christ

1801 30th Valley 768-2812

Christian United Church of Christ

1801 30th Valley 768-2812

CHURCH OF GOD



Church of God

Community Chapel

708 S. 8th 644-4194



Faith Temple Church of God

4520 46th St. SW 576-3904



First Church of God of

Valley

3640 55th St., Valley

756-2298



Penton Church of God

Hwy. 77 Penton, AL

864-8724

CHURCH OF JESUS

CHRIST OF

LATTER-DAY SAINTS



Church of Jesus Christ

of Latter-Day Saints

1802 S. 5th St., Lanett

644-5542

EPISCOPAL

St. Andrews Anglican

204 Beallwood Dr., West

Point 643-1616



St. John’s Episcopal

501 Ave. C W 645-2157



St. Barnabas Episcopal

Church

809 Rock Mills Rd.

Roanoke, AL 863-6021

GOSPEL



Manna Fellowship

1111 3rd Ave. 643-6929

HOLINESS



Fairfax Congregational

Holiness

River Road Valley



Faith Mission

1510 U. S. Hwy. 29 W.

Point 645-6756



Fredonia Community

Holiness

8473 County Rd.

499-2383



God’s Lighthouse

1918 24th Ave. SW

576-4627



Goodnews Revival Center

5317 16th SW 576-3998



West Point Community

Sample Rd., West Point

JEHOVA’S WITNESS



Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall

2821 Cusseta

METHODIST



Allen Memorial AME Church

303 6th Avenue SE

LaFayette

706-888-0768



Bell’s Chapel United Methodist

716 Ave A, LaFayette

334-459-0430



Bethel United Methodist

1595 Webb Rd., West Point 645-2374



Emmanuel Chapel CME Methodist

1309 E. 10th St.

645-2062



Fairfax Methodist

901 Boulevard Valley 756-3070



First United Methodist-Lanett

508 S. 6th St. 644-1055



First United Methodist

LaFayette

104 LaFayette St. N

864-8433



First United Methodist Church of West Point

306 E. 7th St. West Point 645-1379



Fredonia United Methodist

County Rd. 222



Goodsell United Methodist

1007 N. 6th Ave.

644-3950



Hall’s Memorial CME

208 Huguley Rd. Valley 756-7532



Harrington United Methodist

5420 16th St. 576-3749



Hopewell United Methodist

3161 Hopewell Rd. Valley 756-4748



Keeney Memorial United Methodist

703 Ave. K, West Point 645-2201



Langdale United Methodist

6301 20th Ave. Valley

756-2221



Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church

22455 Veteran Memorial Pky

Highway 50 West

LaFayette, Al 36862

334-864-8895



Mt. Pleasant Methodist

3205 County Rd. 176, LaFayette 864-0302



Pine Grove United Methodist

White Plains, LaFayette 864-0455



Plant City United Methodist

110 E. 18th St.

644-4345



Powells Chapel United

Methodist

100 3rd NE, LaFayette 864-0863



Riverview United Methodist

1254 California St. Valley



Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church

County Road 102 LaFayette, Alabama



SardisUnited Methodist

Crystal Springs Rd.



Sardis United Methodist

2301 31st St. Valley

768-2021



St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal

1415 N. 6th Ave.

644-2492



St. Stephens CME

2427 Columbus Rd. Valley 756-9756



Chapel Hill UMC 3471 Co Rd 114, LaFayette

334-476-9076



Fredonia UMC Co Rd 222, Five Points

334-476-9076



Sweet Home UMC 1175 Co Rd 105, LaFayette

334-476-9076



1175 Co Rd 105, LaFayette

334-476-9076



Milltown Methodist Church Co.

Rd. 155 LaFayette

334-864-0599



Huguley United Methodist Church

3921 32nd St SW,

Lanett, AL 36863

NAZARENE



Huguley Church of Nazarene

2116 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 576-2034



Langdale Church of the Nazarene

5400 22nd Ave. Valley

756-7602



Nazarene

1206 S. Jennings Ave. 644-1902



Shawmut Church of the Nazarene

3105 29th Blvd. Valley 768-2496



Valley First Church of the Nazarene

103 Church St. Valley

756-3083

PENTECOSTAL



First Pentecostal

2437 Phillips Rd.

576-3200



Riverview Pentecoastal Church of God

1312 Myhand St., Valley



Greater Abundant Life Tabernacle

4 First Street SE

LaFayette 864-0014

PRESBYSTERIAN



West Point Presbyterian

1002 5th Ave. West Point 643-7441

Lebanon Presbyterian Church

County Road 172 LaFayette (Buffalo)

SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST



Valley Seventh Day Adventist

2108 40th St. Valley

756-3882

OTHER



Area Vineyard Christian Fellowship

2nd Ave., West Point

643-1110



Calvary Family Worship Center

1701 41st St. Valley

756-3780



Church of the Resurrection

1004 Ivey Ln. West Point 643-3665



Cornerstone

125 Bennett St. Valley 756-6456



Faith Evangelistic

Hwy. 29 & Ben Brown Rd. Valley 756-2861



I Am That I Am Tabernacle

1400 E. 9th St. West Point 645-1227



Abundant Life Christian Center & Church

5255 County Rd. 178 LaFayette 864-0840



Emmanuel Deaf Church

2821 Cusseta Rd, Lanett

Good Shepherd Worship Cntr.

209 N. Lanier Ave, Lanett 499-2171



The Upper Room Church

3640 55th St., Valley

706-773-1714