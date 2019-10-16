Home Community Announcements Area Devotional Guide
ASSEMBLY OF GOD
 Evangel Temple
Assembly of God
1755 Phillips Rd.
576-3121

Living Word Assembly
of God
518 S. 8th St. 644-3668

Valley First Assembly of
God
5307 Hwy. 29
706-773-4547

BAPTIST


Antioch Baptist
Antioch Church Rd., LaFayette 864-7669

Antioch Baptist
Camp Hill Rd., LaFayette 864-8126

Bethel Baptist
 7855 West Point Rd.,
West Point 643-5100

Bethlehem Baptist
 1512 River Rd. Valley
756-2549

Bethlehem Baptist
 1109 E. 10th St. West
Point 645-2413

Calvary Baptist
 2420 Phillips Rd.
576-2077

Central Baptist
 1902 Broad Ave.
644-3940

Center Baptist Church
 2511 Co. Rd. 33,
LaFayette Ph. 864-8270

Community Baptist Church
1105 Co Rd 62, LaFayette
334-864-8263

County Line Baptist
 5232 County Rd. 51,
LaFayette 864-7773

Davidson Baptist
 2921 State Rd. 18 West
Point 645-2400

Ebernezer
 1006 N. 10th Ave.
644-3815

Emmanuel Baptist
Temple
 2615 64th Blvd. Valley
756-4432

Evening Spring Baptist
 4826 Country Club Rd.
644-5862

Evergreen Baptist
 301 Evergree Ave. Valley
756-2801

Fairfax First Baptist
 510 Denson St. Valley
756-3077

Fairview Baptist
 600 River Rd., Valley

Faith Baptist
 1801 41st St. Valley
756-2929

First Baptist Church
 Lanett
701 S. 6th 644-2124

First Baptist LaFayette
 201 LaFayette St.,
864-8545

First Baptist Church
Shawmut
 2300 23rd Dr. Valley
769-2610

First Baptist Church
Valley
 5610 20th Ave. 756-3834

First Baptist Church
West Point
 301 E. 8th 645-2969

Five Points Baptist
 Church
1081 Hwy 258, Five
Points 334-864-7435

Friendship Baptist No.2
 Hwy. 431, LaFayette
864-0483

Friendship Baptist No.1
 501 B Street SW,
LaFayette 864-0483

Friendship Baptist
 39089 Judge Brown Rd.
Valley
756-7985

Grace Baptist
 2124 U.S. Hwy. 29 Cusseta 756-7347

Greater Pine Hill Baptist
 3139 County Rd. 153,
864-0730

Greater Poplar Springs
 Baptist
3263 Co. Rd. 98.
864-7146

Greenwood Baptist
 4829 Veterans Memorial
Pkwy. 576-3518

Happy Valley Baptist
 1623 49th Ave. SW
576-8600

Jackson Memorial Baptist
 3122 County Rd. 89,
LaFayette

Johnson Chapel Baptist
 Johnson Chapel Rd., Valley

Lanier Baptist
 3295 City 289, Lanett
644-1082

LaFayette Heights Baptist
 Hwy 77, LaFayette
864-9600

Macedonia Baptist
 1067 County Rd. 260,
LaFayette 864-7833

Midway Baptist
 7166 20th Ave. Valley
756-6137

Milltown Baptist
Church
 12251 Hwy. 77,
LaFayette 864-7367

Mt. Calvary Baptist
 731 1st SE, LaFayette
864-8879

Mt. Herman Baptist
 1601 Magnolia Rd.
576-4728

Mt. Nebo Baptist
 Old West Point Rd. West
Point 643-3942

Mt. Pisgah Baptist
 1132 Veterans Memorial
Pkwy. LaFayette
864-9709

Mt. Zion Baptist
 2281 AL Hw. 77,
LaFayette 864-7310

Mt. Zion Baptist
 1258 County Rd. 119,
LaFayette 864-7771

New Zion Baptist
 11516 44th Ave. SW
576-3127

New Hope Missionary
 Baptist
7259 County Rd.
499-2241

New Mt. Pleasant Baptist
 1701 Church St. West
Point 643-0305

New Mt. Sellers Baptist
 Hwy. 431, LaFayette
864-9057

Northside Baptist
 33 Givens Cir. West
Point 645-1359

Pilgrim Baptist
 420 N. 12th Ave. Lanett
644-4363

Plant City Baptist
 2001 E. 1st Ave. Lanett
644-1616

Reed’s Chapel Baptist
 7258 West Point Rd.
West Point 645-2004

Rehobeth Baptist
 216 Huguley Rd. Valley
756-2911

Riverview Baptist
 1311 California St. Valley
756-3078

Rock Springs Baptist
 2408 County Rd. 62,
LaFayette 864-9246

Roper Heights Baptist
 507 Poplar St. West Point
643-1051

Shiloh Baptist Church
 6263 Co. Rd. 53
Shiloh, AL

St. James Baptist
 2221 22nd Ave. SW
576-2542

St. Johns’ Baptist
 820 Cherry Dr.
644-2400

St. John’s Community
Baptist
 2479 City Rd. 212, Lanett 644-4778

Sardis Baptist
 3294 County Rd. 51, LaFayette 864-8244

Sunset Heights Baptist
 827 Veterans Memorial
Pkwy. 576-2701

Unity Baptist
 1432 Fairfax Bypass,
Valley 756-9701

Victory Baptist
 3945 54th Ave. SW
576-3995

West End Baptist
 2809 55th St. Valley
756-3710

West Side Baptist
 1205 S 8th 644-4396

Whitehall Baptist
 3355 County Rd 62
LaFayette, 36862
864-0174

Zion Rest Baptist
 2947 N. 3rd Ave.
756-7933

Ozias Baptist Church
 13040 Dudleyville Rd,
Dadeville, 256-825-7133

Shiloh Baptist Church
 6263 Co Rd 53, Union Hill Al, 706-518-5792

CATHOLIC
 Holy Family Catholic
 703 N. 3rd Ave. 644-4405

CHRISTIAN

First Christian
 312 1st St. 644-4337

First Christian Church
of Fairfax
 302 Blvd. Valley
756-3941

First Christian Church
of Riverview
 1465 California St. Valley
756-3538

Friendship Christian
 1101 California St. Valley
756-4821

Lanett Congregational
Christian
 900 S. 7th Ave.
644-1514

Langdale Congregational Christian
 2400 65th St. Valley
756-2335

Pleasant Grove Congregational U.C.C.
 County Rd. 53
LaFayette 864-7412

Old Path Christian Center
 1000 Lee Rd. 263, Cusseta 742-0144

Pine Forest Congregational Christian
 1107 30th St. Valley
768-3400

Spring Road Christian
 1729 Spring Rd.
644-2611

CHURCH OF CHRIST


Church of Christ
 LaFayette St. S,
LaFayette 864-8589

Church of Christ
 706 S. 13th St. Lanett
644-1282

Evangel Temple Church
of God in Christ
 37 County Rd. 257, LaFayette 864-0464

Fairfax Church of
Christ
 Old Cusseta Rd.

North 13th Ave Church
of Christ
 407 N. 13th Ave.
644-4051

Todd Congregational
Christian United Church of Christ
 1801 30th Valley 768-2812

Christian United Church of Christ
 1801 30th Valley 768-2812

CHURCH OF GOD

Church of God
Community Chapel
 708 S. 8th 644-4194

Faith Temple Church of God
 4520 46th St. SW 576-3904

First Church of God of
 Valley
3640 55th St., Valley
756-2298

Penton Church of God
 Hwy. 77 Penton, AL
864-8724

CHURCH OF JESUS
CHRIST OF
LATTER-DAY SAINTS

Church of Jesus Christ
of Latter-Day Saints
 1802 S. 5th St., Lanett
644-5542

EPISCOPAL
 St. Andrews Anglican
 204 Beallwood Dr., West
Point 643-1616

St. John’s Episcopal
 501 Ave. C W 645-2157

St. Barnabas Episcopal
 Church
809 Rock Mills Rd.
Roanoke, AL 863-6021

GOSPEL

Manna Fellowship
 1111 3rd Ave. 643-6929

HOLINESS

Fairfax Congregational
Holiness
 River Road Valley

Faith Mission
 1510 U. S. Hwy. 29 W.
Point 645-6756

Fredonia Community
Holiness
 8473 County Rd.
499-2383

God’s Lighthouse
 1918 24th Ave. SW
576-4627

Goodnews Revival Center
 5317 16th SW 576-3998

West Point Community
 Sample Rd., West Point

JEHOVA’S WITNESS

Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall
 2821 Cusseta

METHODIST


 Allen Memorial AME Church
 303 6th Avenue SE
LaFayette
706-888-0768

Bell’s Chapel United Methodist
 716 Ave A, LaFayette
334-459-0430

Bethel United Methodist
 1595 Webb Rd., West Point 645-2374

Emmanuel Chapel CME Methodist
 1309 E. 10th St.
645-2062

Fairfax Methodist
 901 Boulevard Valley 756-3070

First United Methodist-Lanett
 508 S. 6th St. 644-1055

First United Methodist
LaFayette
 104 LaFayette St. N
864-8433

First United Methodist Church of West Point
 306 E. 7th St. West Point 645-1379

Fredonia United Methodist
 County Rd. 222

Goodsell United Methodist
 1007 N. 6th Ave.
644-3950

Hall’s Memorial CME
 208 Huguley Rd. Valley 756-7532

Harrington United Methodist
 5420 16th St. 576-3749

Hopewell United Methodist
 3161 Hopewell Rd. Valley 756-4748

Keeney Memorial United Methodist
 703 Ave. K, West Point 645-2201

Langdale United Methodist
 6301 20th Ave. Valley
756-2221

Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church
 22455 Veteran Memorial Pky
Highway 50 West
LaFayette, Al 36862
334-864-8895

Mt. Pleasant Methodist
 3205 County Rd. 176, LaFayette 864-0302

Pine Grove United Methodist
 White Plains, LaFayette 864-0455

Plant City United Methodist
 110 E. 18th St.
644-4345

Powells Chapel United
Methodist
 100 3rd NE, LaFayette 864-0863

Riverview United Methodist
 1254 California St. Valley

Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church
 County Road 102 LaFayette, Alabama

SardisUnited Methodist
 Crystal Springs Rd.

Sardis United Methodist
 2301 31st St. Valley
768-2021

St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal
 1415 N. 6th Ave.
644-2492

St. Stephens CME
2427 Columbus Rd. Valley 756-9756

Chapel Hill UMC 3471 Co Rd 114, LaFayette
334-476-9076

Fredonia UMC Co Rd 222, Five Points
334-476-9076

Sweet Home UMC 1175 Co Rd 105, LaFayette
334-476-9076

1175 Co Rd 105, LaFayette
334-476-9076

Milltown Methodist Church Co.
 Rd. 155 LaFayette
334-864-0599

Huguley United Methodist Church
3921 32nd St SW,
Lanett, AL 36863

NAZARENE


 Huguley Church of Nazarene
 2116 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 576-2034

Langdale Church of the Nazarene
 5400 22nd Ave. Valley
756-7602

Nazarene
 1206 S. Jennings Ave. 644-1902

Shawmut Church of the Nazarene
 3105 29th Blvd. Valley 768-2496

Valley First Church of the Nazarene
 103 Church St. Valley
756-3083

PENTECOSTAL


 First Pentecostal
 2437 Phillips Rd.
576-3200

Riverview Pentecoastal Church of God
 1312 Myhand St., Valley

Greater Abundant Life Tabernacle
 4 First Street SE
LaFayette 864-0014

PRESBYSTERIAN


 West Point Presbyterian
 1002 5th Ave. West Point 643-7441
Lebanon Presbyterian Church
County Road 172 LaFayette (Buffalo)

SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST


 Valley Seventh Day Adventist
 2108 40th St. Valley
756-3882

OTHER


 Area Vineyard Christian Fellowship
 2nd Ave., West Point
643-1110

Calvary Family Worship Center
 1701 41st St. Valley
756-3780

Church of the Resurrection
 1004 Ivey Ln. West Point 643-3665

Cornerstone
 125 Bennett St. Valley 756-6456

Faith Evangelistic
 Hwy. 29 & Ben Brown Rd. Valley 756-2861

I Am That I Am Tabernacle
 1400 E. 9th St. West Point 645-1227

Abundant Life Christian Center & Church
 5255 County Rd. 178 LaFayette 864-0840

Emmanuel Deaf Church
 2821 Cusseta Rd, Lanett
Good Shepherd Worship Cntr.
209 N. Lanier Ave, Lanett 499-2171

The Upper Room Church
 3640 55th St., Valley
706-773-1714

