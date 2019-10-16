Area Devotional Guide
ASSEMBLY OF GOD
Evangel Temple
Assembly of God
1755 Phillips Rd.
576-3121
Living Word Assembly
of God
518 S. 8th St. 644-3668
Valley First Assembly of
God
5307 Hwy. 29
706-773-4547
BAPTIST
Antioch Baptist
Antioch Church Rd., LaFayette 864-7669
Antioch Baptist
Camp Hill Rd., LaFayette 864-8126
Bethel Baptist
7855 West Point Rd.,
West Point 643-5100
Bethlehem Baptist
1512 River Rd. Valley
756-2549
Bethlehem Baptist
1109 E. 10th St. West
Point 645-2413
Calvary Baptist
2420 Phillips Rd.
576-2077
Central Baptist
1902 Broad Ave.
644-3940
Center Baptist Church
2511 Co. Rd. 33,
LaFayette Ph. 864-8270
Community Baptist Church
1105 Co Rd 62, LaFayette
334-864-8263
County Line Baptist
5232 County Rd. 51,
LaFayette 864-7773
Davidson Baptist
2921 State Rd. 18 West
Point 645-2400
Ebernezer
1006 N. 10th Ave.
644-3815
Emmanuel Baptist
Temple
2615 64th Blvd. Valley
756-4432
Evening Spring Baptist
4826 Country Club Rd.
644-5862
Evergreen Baptist
301 Evergree Ave. Valley
756-2801
Fairfax First Baptist
510 Denson St. Valley
756-3077
Fairview Baptist
600 River Rd., Valley
Faith Baptist
1801 41st St. Valley
756-2929
First Baptist Church
Lanett
701 S. 6th 644-2124
First Baptist LaFayette
201 LaFayette St.,
864-8545
First Baptist Church
Shawmut
2300 23rd Dr. Valley
769-2610
First Baptist Church
Valley
5610 20th Ave. 756-3834
First Baptist Church
West Point
301 E. 8th 645-2969
Five Points Baptist
Church
1081 Hwy 258, Five
Points 334-864-7435
Friendship Baptist No.2
Hwy. 431, LaFayette
864-0483
Friendship Baptist No.1
501 B Street SW,
LaFayette 864-0483
Friendship Baptist
39089 Judge Brown Rd.
Valley
756-7985
Grace Baptist
2124 U.S. Hwy. 29 Cusseta 756-7347
Greater Pine Hill Baptist
3139 County Rd. 153,
864-0730
Greater Poplar Springs
Baptist
3263 Co. Rd. 98.
864-7146
Greenwood Baptist
4829 Veterans Memorial
Pkwy. 576-3518
Happy Valley Baptist
1623 49th Ave. SW
576-8600
Jackson Memorial Baptist
3122 County Rd. 89,
LaFayette
Johnson Chapel Baptist
Johnson Chapel Rd., Valley
Lanier Baptist
3295 City 289, Lanett
644-1082
LaFayette Heights Baptist
Hwy 77, LaFayette
864-9600
Macedonia Baptist
1067 County Rd. 260,
LaFayette 864-7833
Midway Baptist
7166 20th Ave. Valley
756-6137
Milltown Baptist
Church
12251 Hwy. 77,
LaFayette 864-7367
Mt. Calvary Baptist
731 1st SE, LaFayette
864-8879
Mt. Herman Baptist
1601 Magnolia Rd.
576-4728
Mt. Nebo Baptist
Old West Point Rd. West
Point 643-3942
Mt. Pisgah Baptist
1132 Veterans Memorial
Pkwy. LaFayette
864-9709
Mt. Zion Baptist
2281 AL Hw. 77,
LaFayette 864-7310
Mt. Zion Baptist
1258 County Rd. 119,
LaFayette 864-7771
New Zion Baptist
11516 44th Ave. SW
576-3127
New Hope Missionary
Baptist
7259 County Rd.
499-2241
New Mt. Pleasant Baptist
1701 Church St. West
Point 643-0305
New Mt. Sellers Baptist
Hwy. 431, LaFayette
864-9057
Northside Baptist
33 Givens Cir. West
Point 645-1359
Pilgrim Baptist
420 N. 12th Ave. Lanett
644-4363
Plant City Baptist
2001 E. 1st Ave. Lanett
644-1616
Reed’s Chapel Baptist
7258 West Point Rd.
West Point 645-2004
Rehobeth Baptist
216 Huguley Rd. Valley
756-2911
Riverview Baptist
1311 California St. Valley
756-3078
Rock Springs Baptist
2408 County Rd. 62,
LaFayette 864-9246
Roper Heights Baptist
507 Poplar St. West Point
643-1051
Shiloh Baptist Church
6263 Co. Rd. 53
Shiloh, AL
St. James Baptist
2221 22nd Ave. SW
576-2542
St. Johns’ Baptist
820 Cherry Dr.
644-2400
St. John’s Community
Baptist
2479 City Rd. 212, Lanett 644-4778
Sardis Baptist
3294 County Rd. 51, LaFayette 864-8244
Sunset Heights Baptist
827 Veterans Memorial
Pkwy. 576-2701
Unity Baptist
1432 Fairfax Bypass,
Valley 756-9701
Victory Baptist
3945 54th Ave. SW
576-3995
West End Baptist
2809 55th St. Valley
756-3710
West Side Baptist
1205 S 8th 644-4396
Whitehall Baptist
3355 County Rd 62
LaFayette, 36862
864-0174
Zion Rest Baptist
2947 N. 3rd Ave.
756-7933
Ozias Baptist Church
13040 Dudleyville Rd,
Dadeville, 256-825-7133
Shiloh Baptist Church
6263 Co Rd 53, Union Hill Al, 706-518-5792
CATHOLIC
Holy Family Catholic
703 N. 3rd Ave. 644-4405
CHRISTIAN
First Christian
312 1st St. 644-4337
First Christian Church
of Fairfax
302 Blvd. Valley
756-3941
First Christian Church
of Riverview
1465 California St. Valley
756-3538
Friendship Christian
1101 California St. Valley
756-4821
Lanett Congregational
Christian
900 S. 7th Ave.
644-1514
Langdale Congregational Christian
2400 65th St. Valley
756-2335
Pleasant Grove Congregational U.C.C.
County Rd. 53
LaFayette 864-7412
Old Path Christian Center
1000 Lee Rd. 263, Cusseta 742-0144
Pine Forest Congregational Christian
1107 30th St. Valley
768-3400
Spring Road Christian
1729 Spring Rd.
644-2611
CHURCH OF CHRIST
Church of Christ
LaFayette St. S,
LaFayette 864-8589
Church of Christ
706 S. 13th St. Lanett
644-1282
Evangel Temple Church
of God in Christ
37 County Rd. 257, LaFayette 864-0464
Fairfax Church of
Christ
Old Cusseta Rd.
North 13th Ave Church
of Christ
407 N. 13th Ave.
644-4051
Todd Congregational
Christian United Church of Christ
1801 30th Valley 768-2812
Christian United Church of Christ
1801 30th Valley 768-2812
CHURCH OF GOD
Church of God
Community Chapel
708 S. 8th 644-4194
Faith Temple Church of God
4520 46th St. SW 576-3904
First Church of God of
Valley
3640 55th St., Valley
756-2298
Penton Church of God
Hwy. 77 Penton, AL
864-8724
CHURCH OF JESUS
CHRIST OF
LATTER-DAY SAINTS
Church of Jesus Christ
of Latter-Day Saints
1802 S. 5th St., Lanett
644-5542
EPISCOPAL
St. Andrews Anglican
204 Beallwood Dr., West
Point 643-1616
St. John’s Episcopal
501 Ave. C W 645-2157
St. Barnabas Episcopal
Church
809 Rock Mills Rd.
Roanoke, AL 863-6021
GOSPEL
Manna Fellowship
1111 3rd Ave. 643-6929
HOLINESS
Fairfax Congregational
Holiness
River Road Valley
Faith Mission
1510 U. S. Hwy. 29 W.
Point 645-6756
Fredonia Community
Holiness
8473 County Rd.
499-2383
God’s Lighthouse
1918 24th Ave. SW
576-4627
Goodnews Revival Center
5317 16th SW 576-3998
West Point Community
Sample Rd., West Point
JEHOVA’S WITNESS
Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall
2821 Cusseta
METHODIST
Allen Memorial AME Church
303 6th Avenue SE
LaFayette
706-888-0768
Bell’s Chapel United Methodist
716 Ave A, LaFayette
334-459-0430
Bethel United Methodist
1595 Webb Rd., West Point 645-2374
Emmanuel Chapel CME Methodist
1309 E. 10th St.
645-2062
Fairfax Methodist
901 Boulevard Valley 756-3070
First United Methodist-Lanett
508 S. 6th St. 644-1055
First United Methodist
LaFayette
104 LaFayette St. N
864-8433
First United Methodist Church of West Point
306 E. 7th St. West Point 645-1379
Fredonia United Methodist
County Rd. 222
Goodsell United Methodist
1007 N. 6th Ave.
644-3950
Hall’s Memorial CME
208 Huguley Rd. Valley 756-7532
Harrington United Methodist
5420 16th St. 576-3749
Hopewell United Methodist
3161 Hopewell Rd. Valley 756-4748
Keeney Memorial United Methodist
703 Ave. K, West Point 645-2201
Langdale United Methodist
6301 20th Ave. Valley
756-2221
Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church
22455 Veteran Memorial Pky
Highway 50 West
LaFayette, Al 36862
334-864-8895
Mt. Pleasant Methodist
3205 County Rd. 176, LaFayette 864-0302
Pine Grove United Methodist
White Plains, LaFayette 864-0455
Plant City United Methodist
110 E. 18th St.
644-4345
Powells Chapel United
Methodist
100 3rd NE, LaFayette 864-0863
Riverview United Methodist
1254 California St. Valley
Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church
County Road 102 LaFayette, Alabama
SardisUnited Methodist
Crystal Springs Rd.
Sardis United Methodist
2301 31st St. Valley
768-2021
St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal
1415 N. 6th Ave.
644-2492
St. Stephens CME
2427 Columbus Rd. Valley 756-9756
Chapel Hill UMC 3471 Co Rd 114, LaFayette
334-476-9076
Fredonia UMC Co Rd 222, Five Points
334-476-9076
Sweet Home UMC 1175 Co Rd 105, LaFayette
334-476-9076
1175 Co Rd 105, LaFayette
334-476-9076
Milltown Methodist Church Co.
Rd. 155 LaFayette
334-864-0599
Huguley United Methodist Church
3921 32nd St SW,
Lanett, AL 36863
NAZARENE
Huguley Church of Nazarene
2116 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 576-2034
Langdale Church of the Nazarene
5400 22nd Ave. Valley
756-7602
Nazarene
1206 S. Jennings Ave. 644-1902
Shawmut Church of the Nazarene
3105 29th Blvd. Valley 768-2496
Valley First Church of the Nazarene
103 Church St. Valley
756-3083
PENTECOSTAL
First Pentecostal
2437 Phillips Rd.
576-3200
Riverview Pentecoastal Church of God
1312 Myhand St., Valley
Greater Abundant Life Tabernacle
4 First Street SE
LaFayette 864-0014
PRESBYSTERIAN
West Point Presbyterian
1002 5th Ave. West Point 643-7441
Lebanon Presbyterian Church
County Road 172 LaFayette (Buffalo)
SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
Valley Seventh Day Adventist
2108 40th St. Valley
756-3882
OTHER
Area Vineyard Christian Fellowship
2nd Ave., West Point
643-1110
Calvary Family Worship Center
1701 41st St. Valley
756-3780
Church of the Resurrection
1004 Ivey Ln. West Point 643-3665
Cornerstone
125 Bennett St. Valley 756-6456
Faith Evangelistic
Hwy. 29 & Ben Brown Rd. Valley 756-2861
I Am That I Am Tabernacle
1400 E. 9th St. West Point 645-1227
Abundant Life Christian Center & Church
5255 County Rd. 178 LaFayette 864-0840
Emmanuel Deaf Church
2821 Cusseta Rd, Lanett
Good Shepherd Worship Cntr.
209 N. Lanier Ave, Lanett 499-2171
The Upper Room Church
3640 55th St., Valley
706-773-1714