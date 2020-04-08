Area Resident Describes her Coronavirus Experience

By John C. West

LaGrange resident, Gayle Marie Truitt, had been sick off and on for a week at the beginning of March. Her early symptoms were simple: a wet cough, exhaustion, and chills. Some days she felt fine, other days she was wiped out. She certainly didn’t think she had contracted COVID-19.



The Coronavirus was just beginning to gain traction in the United states at that point. There were only a handful of cases nationwide, and none in Georgia. At the time, Truitt, a grand-mother, mother, and school teacher, didn’t have any of the symptoms that were associated with COVID-19. The symptoms she had, however, continued to persist.



“I didn’t match any of the symptoms,” Truitt says, of the virus. “I don’t remember feeling especially bad that Monday, but came home, went to bed and got up, I think before my alarm clock, went off and had a fever. I went to the doctor and was diagnosed with bronchitis.”



However, the medicine Truitt had been prescribed wasn’t working and her condition did not improve. “I had run some fever and I just really still didn’t feel good. I didn’t feel like I was competent to go back to work. The fatigue is unreal.”



That Friday proved to be pivotal for Truitt, however. She had been running a fever, but had gotten cold while sleeping in her bed. She got up to find an extra blanket and while looking accidentally hit her left eye on an open dresser drawer. Later that day, she called her mother-in-law to check on her. They decided to go back to the same clinic where Truitt had been diagnosed with bronchitis. At that point, Truitt was feeling better and didn’t mention her cough. The doctor looked at her eye, gave her some medicine and told her to come back the following day so they could check on how she was healing.



The next day, Truitt returned for her follow up appointment, but her cough had gotten worse.



“I went in, I looked great, and told them my cough was back,” Truitt says. “I had finished my z-pack that morning and the doctor put the stethoscope up to my lungs and, as soon as she listened, she was like, ‘I think you need to be tested,’” referring to Coronavirus COVID-19.



Testing for COVID-19 was still rare at this point. Neither the clinic, nor the emergency room were administering the tests. They were available were only for high risk individuals. Truitt made a few phone calls and was told “No.” She went home, instead.



Her mother-in-law tried to get Truitt to go home with her. Truitt refused though. If she had COVID-19, she didn’t want to risk giving it to anybody in her family. Her mother-in-law reluctantly took Truitt to her own house. “She was not very happy with me,” Truitt says. “She knew I was sicker than I knew.”



Without Truitt knowing, her mother-in-law chose to take action. She e-mailed the governor’s office and told them about Truitt’s condition. Within 15 minutes, the Department of Public Health called her back.



They told her to take Truitt to the emergency room. They would be expecting her, have a mask ready and would take her in. “They got me in there and x-rayed my lungs,” Truitt says. The doctors, however said they didn’t think it was COVID-19. Instead, they diagnosed Truitt with pneumonia and admitted her.



However, because her mother-in-law had called the Governor’s office, the Center for Disease Control had gotten involved. Truitt eventually got tested for COVID-19. She stayed in the hospital for six days as they continued treating her for Pneumonia.



Of course, at this time, the medical protocols for dealing with COVID-19 were still not in place. “You got to remember this was barely two weeks into this being in the United States,” Truitt says. They released her that Thursday without yet knowing the results of her test.



The Doctor’s goal, Truitt says, wasn’t to keep her in the hospital just because she was suspected to have COVID-19. Instead he wanted to get her well enough to go home. She was sent home with instructions to self- quarantine.



It wasn’t until that weekend that Truitt would learn the results of the test. It was exactly what they suspected. “I was home and they called Saturday, mid-day,” Truitt says. “They said, we’ve got your test results back. They’re positive.” It was a very emotional moment for Truitt.



“It didn’t affect me. I was already getting well. It didn’t change anything with me, but I had to call my mother-in-law and tell her, ‘You know, you have been exposed.’ I had to call my principal cause we had been chatting and she had been checking in on me.” Her church was another consideration; Truitt had to contact the pastors there as well. “I had been to church that Sunday. That Sunday was 14 days. So everybody was like at the edge of even being worried about it.” There were also relatives she had been around. One had Parkinson’s disease. Truitt realized how many more people this effected outside of herself.



“I think I cried for like six hours that day because I had been around all these people. It was just a really hard thing to think that you exposed all these people.”



Since being out of the hospital, Truitt has continued to shelter in place. She has stayed away friends and relatives, following her Doctor’s orders.



“They had recommended, whether I came back positive or not, that I needed to self-quarantine for 14 days,” Truitt says. “Because even if I tested negative, my immune system was so weak. From March the 10th— ‘cause that was the day that I got sick and stayed home— until Thursday, the Second, I literally saw no people and I hadn’t touched any people at all. I was in complete isolation.” She was able to communicate with people by phone and video, and that was it.



As of this week, Truitt is finally out of self-quarantine. She is still exhausted, but has not shown any more symptoms of COVID-19. Her Doctor had recommended that she be seven days fever free to be considered healed from the virus. Wednesday the 1st was seven days.



Many people have a certain person in mind when they think about who is most succeptable to COVID-19. When asked, many will say they that older people have to worry the most. But Truitt’s case ultimately proves how wrong headed this belief is.



“I don’t fit the profile of somebody that gets knocked down by it, except that that profile hopefully is changing, Truitt says. “I’m 45, my health is fine except for being overweight. I don’t have health issues. I think we’re seeing more and more that the people that are going in the hospital are not always in their sixties or have health issues. They are the ones that are dying.”



Truitt, however, is glad to put this ordeal behind her, and looks to better days ahead. She looks forward to spending more time with family and friends, especially her grandbabies and her sons.



She does, however, caution others who are sick to be careful with their actions right now. “I cannot stress it enough. It doesn’t matter if you’re symptomatic or not,” Truitt says. “You just don’t know. Go out for the essentials. If you can order stuff online, order stuff online. Keep yourself and everybody else safe. Cause there are people that are out there that have to be and we need to help them help us.”