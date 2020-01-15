Argument Leads to Camp Hill Shooting

A gunshot victim is in a Birmingham hospital after a shooting in Camp Hill on Tuesday.



“We had an argument that led to gunfire,” Camp Hill police chief Danny Williams said. “We had one person injured. He sustained a gunshot wound and was driven to Lake Martin Community Hospital (Tuesday night).”



Williams said Tuesday night he did not know the extent of the victim’s injuries but knows he was flown to UAB Hospital not long after arriving at the hospital in Dadeville.



Police collected evidence including shell casings from Main Street near where it intersects Highway 50 in downtown Camp Hill. Police also collected evidence from inside a convenience store and barber shop at the intersection.



“It started outside the store,” Williams said. “The victim went inside the store after he was shot.”



Williams said investigators have a person of interest in the shooting but did not reveal a name or description.



In addition to officers with the Camp Hill Police Department, officers from Jacksons Gap, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers and deputies with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.



Williams said the case is under investigation.