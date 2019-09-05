Argument over football game ends in seven party goers shot
Sunday morning at
approximately midnight,
officers of the Valley
Police Department were
called to the area of
300 Boulevard (Fairfax
Kindergarten) in reference
to shots being fired
and multiple injuries. On
arrival officers found two
victims, a 24 year old
male from Lanett and an
18 year old male from
Lanett, in a vehicle in the
parking lot with gunshot
wounds.
Officers were directed
to a third victim, an 18
year old male from Lanett,
who was inside the
building.
Four addition vic
victims had been taken to
EAMC-Lanier by private
vehicle. They are an 18
year old male from Lanett,
a 19 year old male
from Valley, a 15 year
old male from Lafayette,
and an 18 year old male
from Lanett. Two of the
victims were flown out
by Lifeflight. One to
Columbus and one to
Atlanta.
Once the scene was
secured detectives began
processing the physical
evidence as well as identifying
and interviewing
witnesses. Based on
preliminary investigation
there was some type of
party being held at the
Fairfax Kindergarten
when an argument broke
out between some men
present. They went into
the parking lot where
at least one of the men
pulled out a gun and
started shooting.
The argument appeared
to have been
over something that had
happened at the Lanett/
Lafayette football game
this past Friday.
Even though a majority
of the victims and
witnesses were uncooperative,
a suspect has been
named.
At this point the conditions
of the victims are
unknown