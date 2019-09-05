Argument over football game ends in seven party goers shot

Sunday morning at

approximately midnight,

officers of the Valley

Police Department were

called to the area of

300 Boulevard (Fairfax

Kindergarten) in reference

to shots being fired

and multiple injuries. On

arrival officers found two

victims, a 24 year old

male from Lanett and an

18 year old male from

Lanett, in a vehicle in the

parking lot with gunshot

wounds.

Officers were directed

to a third victim, an 18

year old male from Lanett,

who was inside the

building.

Four addition vic

victims had been taken to

EAMC-Lanier by private

vehicle. They are an 18

year old male from Lanett,

a 19 year old male

from Valley, a 15 year

old male from Lafayette,

and an 18 year old male

from Lanett. Two of the

victims were flown out

by Lifeflight. One to

Columbus and one to

Atlanta.

Once the scene was

secured detectives began

processing the physical

evidence as well as identifying

and interviewing

witnesses. Based on

preliminary investigation

there was some type of

party being held at the

Fairfax Kindergarten

when an argument broke

out between some men

present. They went into

the parking lot where

at least one of the men

pulled out a gun and

started shooting.

The argument appeared

to have been

over something that had

happened at the Lanett/

Lafayette football game

this past Friday.

Even though a majority

of the victims and

witnesses were uncooperative,

a suspect has been

named.

At this point the conditions

of the victims are

unknown