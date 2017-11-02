Arrest made in deadly Lanett night club shooting

By Alton Mitchell

Only days after gunfire erupted both inside and outside of a small nightclub in the Chambers County city of Lanett, police in the small community have made an

arrest in one of the deadliest incidents of mass violence to erupt in Chambers County in recent memories.

Lanett Police responded to a shooting at Club Addiction on 19th Street SW in Lanett early on last Sunday morning. As officers worked the shooting scene at the nightclub they learned that a total of nine people had been shot at two separate shooting incidents at the nightclub. Reports indicate that gunfire erupted both inside and outside of the nightclub.

As victims made their way to nearby hospitals two of the individuals shot at the nightclub sustained fatal injuries from the shooting. One of the victims of the shooting has been identified as Tashina Paulette Davis, 28, of Auburn. Davis, a mother of three is believed to have been shot with a .40 caliber handgun.

Following the shooting she was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital where she passed of her injuries on Sunday October 22nd.

Davis is believed to have been shot while sitting in a vehicle outside of the nightclub. In addition to the shooting a Davis, a male victim was also located at the nightclub suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to EAMC-Lanier where he was pronounced dead.

As investigators began to piece together clues they were able to quickly identify a suspect in the shooting. On Wednesday, officers arrested a 20-year-old Auburn man in connection to the death of Davis. Police arrested Daron Dafney in connection to the death of Davis. He has been booked into the Chambers County Detention Facility on charges of capital murder and is being held without bond.

According to a report from the Opelika-Auburn News, Dafney was previously arrested and charged with attempted murder and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle in 2016. The publication notes those charges were dismissed in July of this year.

Lanett investigators are continuing their investigation into the shooting and have not announced if additional arrests may be coming in the shooting. Police have also not yet identified a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (334)644-5254 or the Crimestoppers line at (334)756-8200.