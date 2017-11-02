Home News Arrest made in deadly Lanett night club shooting
Arrest made in deadly Lanett night club shooting
News
Top Stories
0

Arrest made in deadly Lanett night club shooting

0
0
11-1-17 MUG Dafney
now viewing

Arrest made in deadly Lanett night club shooting

11-17-17 Fredonia Fest
now playing

Fredonia fest this Saturday

11-1-17 Exchange Club Award
now playing

Harmon named Opelika Firefighter of the Year

11-1-17 Humor By Bill 01
now playing

A Bunch Of Dummies

11-1-17 It’s heifer calving season
now playing

Fall is heifer calving season

LaFayette High School to “Make A Difference” today

Two pledge at Troy

11-1-17 LaFayette High School weight room article
now playing

$50k grant provides new weight room for LaFayette High School

GVACC to kick-off Shop Local campaign

Crime Log - Valley Police Department

11-1-17 Martin Honored
now playing

Martin honored for 30 years of service

By Alton Mitchell

Only days after gunfire erupted both inside and outside of a small nightclub in the Chambers County city of Lanett, police in the small community have made an

Daron Dafney

arrest in one of the deadliest incidents of mass violence to erupt in Chambers County in recent memories.

Lanett Police responded to a shooting at Club Addiction on 19th Street SW in Lanett early on last Sunday morning. As officers worked the shooting scene at the nightclub they learned that a total of nine people had been shot at two separate shooting incidents at the nightclub. Reports indicate that gunfire erupted both inside and outside of the nightclub.

As victims made their way to nearby hospitals two of the individuals shot at the nightclub sustained fatal injuries from the shooting. One of the victims of the shooting has been identified as Tashina Paulette Davis, 28, of Auburn. Davis, a mother of three is believed to have been shot with a .40 caliber handgun.

Following the shooting she was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital where she passed of her injuries on Sunday October 22nd.
Davis is believed to have been shot while sitting in a vehicle outside of the nightclub. In addition to the shooting a Davis, a male victim was also located at the nightclub suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to EAMC-Lanier where he was pronounced dead.

As investigators began to piece together clues they were able to quickly identify a suspect in the shooting. On Wednesday, officers arrested a 20-year-old Auburn man in connection to the death of Davis. Police arrested Daron Dafney in connection to the death of Davis. He has been booked into the Chambers County Detention Facility on charges of capital murder and is being held without bond.

According to a report from the Opelika-Auburn News, Dafney was previously arrested and charged with attempted murder and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle in 2016. The publication notes those charges were dismissed in July of this year.

Lanett investigators are continuing their investigation into the shooting and have not announced if additional arrests may be coming in the shooting. Police have also not yet identified a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (334)644-5254 or the Crimestoppers line at (334)756-8200.

Related posts:

  1. Deadly month in Chambers County – Gun related shootings up
  2. LaFayette man arrested in connection with Lanett shooting
  3. Valley man arrested for LaFayette club shooting
  4. Lanett man critical after shooting
slandon
Related Posts
11-17-17 Fredonia Fest

Fredonia fest this Saturday

slandon 0
11-1-17 Exchange Club Award

Harmon named Opelika Firefighter of the Year

slandon 0
11-1-17 Humor By Bill 01

A Bunch Of Dummies

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video