Authorities search for police imposter in Opelika

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Police in Opelika are on the lookout for an individual believed to have impersonated a police officer on possibly two occasions in the city. Officers are also cautioning motorist to be aware when being stopped by officers in the city.

The first incident occurred on Thursday morning. According to Opelika Police a woman was traveling on North Uniroyal Road about 12:45 a.m. The driver noticed a white Dodge Charger approaching behind her with a blue light bar. The driver pulled her vehicle to the side of the road and a male approached the vehicle.

The male identified himself as a police officer and requested the identification of the motorist. Shortly after he asked her to exit the vehicle while he conducted a search. The male suspect searched the vehicle and let the woman proceed on her way. The driver immediately drove to the Opelika Police Department to report the incident.

The male driver who identified himself as an officer is described as a white male. He stands about 6’ tall with a large muscular build. The driver is said to have blonde hair in what is described as a “high and tight” style. The motorist reported he was wearing a dark blue shirt and dark blue pants. The suspect also had a badge, firearm, and pepper spray. He was driving a white dodge charger with a blue light bar attached to it.

The incident on Thursday was the first of two. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident that happened Sunday morning. A woman reported she was being followed by a white vehicle with blue lights on Lee Road 270 in Lee County on Sunday morning. The driver called 9-1-1 and was advised that there were no patrols in the area. The driver did not stop the vehicle, but sped away from the scene.

Following the two incidents last week police and deputies are advising motorist to use extreme caution. Opelika Police do confirm that they do use unmarked cars at various times for traffic stops. Officers urge motorist to pull to a well-lit public place when being stopped. Put emergency flashers on to let the officer know you see them. Motorist can also call (334)705-5260 to verify if the traffic stop is legitimate.