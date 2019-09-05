Back in Time: the Burton House

The LaFayette Sun is

looking back on the rich

history of our small town

and the first landmark

we looked at was a home

built by Thomas Pierce

Burton around 1880.

The black and white

photo shows the Burton

family: In front of the

porch is Thomas Pierce

Burton, who died of

typhoid fever; on the

porch from left to right is

Gertrude (Gertie) Burton,

who later married Rea

Schuessler; and Hettie

Flint Burton, wife of

Thomas Pierce Burton.

The boy tending the

cows is unidentified.

Ann and Bill Callahan

purchased the home

in 1987 after they got

married and still own the

home today.

The home has stood

for more than 139 years

in LaFayette. That is the

equivalent to 35 president

terms. This home

was built around the

same time Mark Twain

wrote the Adventures of

Huckleberry Finn.

Thanks is given to

Leonard L Burton for the

photo and details.

