Back in Time The Old Jail

Time marches on and with it memories of the past slip away. Pictured is the old Chambers County Jail. It was situated directly behind the present jail on the North side of current First Avenue, S.W. the old jail which faced south, was probably built in the early 1900’s and demolished in 1955.

Today there is no sign of the old historic building and the current jail is under going an expansion. The current jail is named after Sheriff James C Morgan. Morgan was elected sheriff of Chambers County in 1971 and served until his retirement in 1995. Prior to being elected sheriff, he led the LaFayette Police Department for seven years as chief.

On an interesting note did you know: Pat Garret who was one of six children, was born near Cusseta in Chambers County, Alabama on June 5, 1850, to John Lumpkin Garrett and Elizabeth Ann Jarvis. The Garrett family moved to Claiborne Parish, Louisiana in 1853. Of course Pat Garret is well know law man for killing Billy the Kid.