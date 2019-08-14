Hard to believe it’s that

time of year again. “Back

when I was a kid” we didn’t

go back until the Tuesday

after Labor Day, and that

was after a 24-hour dose

of the Jerry Lewis MDA

Telethon. Dean Martin,

Sammy Davis Jr., Wayne

Newton, Tony Orlando, and

the aforementioned Jerry

Lewis. Man, those were the

good ole days. And, it was

cool at the bus stop in early

September. Now, kids go

back in the middle of the

dadgum summer.

Teachers go back to

school, too. And that’s what

I’m writing about. I love

teachers. I really do. None

of us would be who we are

without teachers. And, once

a teacher, always a teacher. I

still address my teachers as

I did when I was in school.

It makes me uncomfortable

when I hear some of my

friends call our teachers by

their first name. I just can’t

do. Maybe it’s just a military

thing.

I think I mentioned last

week that I was right in

the middle of speaking at

a lot of teachers’ institutes,

also called inservices. It

was quite a run. I met so

many amazing educators,

as well as the wonderful

support staff. I met coaches,

custodians, counselors, and

cafeteria crews. I met bus

drivers and band directors.

It was just awesome. It takes

everyone on the team to

ensure a child has a proper

education.

My first one took place

in Darien, Georgia, for

McIntosh County Schools.

That was a very neat and

historic little town in Southeast

Georgia not too far

from Brunswick. Dr. Barge,

the superintendent, took me

out to a eat at a nice little

restaurant right on the water.

Shrimping boats lined the

river. Of course, I went full

Forrest Gump when I saw

them.

It went well, but they

were kind of quiet. The auditorium

wasn’t that big, but

still, they sat in the back and

on the ends, so the whole

middle section was empty.

Comedians and certain types

of speakers feed off the

energy of the crowd. I don’t

know why but teachers and

preachers are bad about that.

You think they’d be fighting

to sit up front. Anyway, I

enjoyed it and got a lot of

great feedback. I really liked

Dr. Barge, too. This is likely

his last year in education, so

he wanted to do something a

little different. I’m thankful

he chose me.

The second one was for

Huntsville City Schools,

which was the largest one

I’d ever done. It was at the

Von Braun Center—a huge

concert venue. There were

around 3000 people there.

They were so pumped.

Faculty and staff from each

school wore matching tshirts

and sat together. Some

brought their bands, as

each school vied to win the

coveted “Spirited Award.”

There was so much energy.

Mrs. Finley, the superintendent,

is an Auburn graduate

and did her internship

under Mrs. Dukes at Opelika

High School in the spring

of ‘92. “She taught me

everything I needed to know

to be a classroom teacher,”

she said.

I had a great time, but my

speech just couldn’t match

the energy and loudness that

they had. I got one message

on Facebook that was critical

of some of my subjects.

I’d never gotten anything

like that before. I’ve gotten

a couple of negative

emails from readers—both

were from earlier this year.

My intent was good, but I

understood their gripes, but

this one blew my mind. Still,

I received a standing ovation

from the other 2,999 folks

in attendance, so I guess I

did okay.

The third one was a

big surprise. I did Russell

County Schools, just down

the road. They were awesome!

There are so many

good things going with

that system. “They are on

the move, and ain’t no one

stopping them now” was

their theme. Dr. Coley, the

superintendent, has done

an amazing job. I’ve heard

from numerous friends who

are employees of the system

raving about the dynamic

leadership at central office.

It was a country theme,

goofy looking Hee Haw

horse and everything. Dr.

Coley and crew had everyone

pumped. Proportionally,

they were as loud as

the Huntsvillians, if that’s a

word. I had to leave shortly

after my portion, but they

fixed me a BBQ plate that

was catered by a restaurant

in Phenix City. That was so

nice of them to do so. It was

quite tasty, too! I felt so at

home. I hated I had to leave

early.

The weekend brought a

welcomed and much needed

break, but I was right back

at in Monday morning for

Sylacauga City Schools. My

friend Dr. Segars gave me

this wonderful opportunity.

He is a retired Lieutenant

Colonel from the U.S. Army

and a former educator at

Auburn High School.

I had a good time there,

as well. They mayor even

gave me a lapel pin. It was

in a nice auditorium, and everyone

listened, learned, and

laughed. It was good, but it

was kind of quiet. People

were spread out.

The last one is the one I

was worried about. It was

for Dale County Schools at

Flowers Theater in Ozark.

Once again, the teachers

filled in from the back.

Thankfully, by the time we

started, they had filled in

all the way up to the second

row. Mr. Baker, the superintendent,

welcomed me with

open arms. I met a whole

lot of good people and even

saw a friend from Opelika.

Let me just tell you that

as grateful as I am for the

other opportunities, this

was far and away the best

one. Perhaps it was just

the acoustics of the theater,

combined with the room

being full. They laughed

loud, hard, and long when I

wanted them to, and they listened

intently when I needed

them to. I’m hard on myself,

but it was the only A+ of the

week. Dale County Schools

is a remarkable school

district. Those kids and

families are lucky to have

such dedicated teachers and

administrators.

So, teachers, I love you. I

thank you for what you do.

When it gets tough, remember

why it is you do what

you do. When you remember,

it makes it a whole lot

easier to get up each and go

do what you do. Read that

again.

I hope you all have an

amazing school year.