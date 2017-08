By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

With school just around the corner…The annual Back to School Bash kicks off Saturday at the Alfa building.

The Fergerson~Holloway Family & Friends started the Back~To~School Celebration in 2015.

This is the 3rd year of giving free school supplies to parents, Kids, college students, and teachers.

“God has blessed us to give collectively in three years to a combined over 1000 parents, teachers, student” said organizer Ruby Carr.