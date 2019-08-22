Back to School “Blast” highlights Allen scholarship
Lafayette community
hosted it›s last back to
school bash on last Saturday
for this year. School
had started. but, the fun
hadn›t stopped just yet.
Powell Chapel, PHYRE
and CCSD presented their
7th Annual Big Blast Back
to Bash on the Lafayette
High School Band field.
The day was filled with
kids, free food, games,
prizes, cyber game truck,
laser tag, inflatable, and
foam party. And of course
back packs filled with free
school supplies.
The highlight of this
year›s event was the
Memorial Scholarship that
was presented in Loving
memories of Deon Allen.
The late Deon Allen›s
wife, Thomasina Allen
and family presented the
scholarship.
His wife stated:
“Deon absolutely loved
LHS. The annual Back
to School Bash was very
near and dear to his heart.
Deon’s cousin Adrian
asked him to be the MC
for the event, and he was
always the life of the
event.
He loved designing the
flyers and shopping for
the give away prizes. He
coined the phrase «If it›s
free it›s for me».
Adrian was the driving
force in creating the
scholarship in honor of
him. She recruited his
family and I with the task
of coming up with a name
for the scholarship as well
as a fun and spontaneous
way to give the 1st scholarship
away.
The unexpected recipient
did not know that they
were competing for a
$500 scholarship. With the
help of his two baby sisters
Whitney and Deidra
we designed a scavenger
hunt.
We came up with the
name “Generation Better”
Memorial Scholarship
because of his love for his
boys, Amari and Christian.
He always said that he
wanted his boys to be better
than he was.
Whenever they would
hit a milestone or have a
big accomplishment he
would always say «Generation
Better». It is our
hope that the memorial
scholarship will help future
generations to become
«Generation Better.