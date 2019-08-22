Back to School “Blast” highlights Allen scholarship

Lafayette community

hosted it›s last back to

school bash on last Saturday

for this year. School

had started. but, the fun

hadn›t stopped just yet.

Powell Chapel, PHYRE

and CCSD presented their

7th Annual Big Blast Back

to Bash on the Lafayette

High School Band field.

The day was filled with

kids, free food, games,

prizes, cyber game truck,

laser tag, inflatable, and

foam party. And of course

back packs filled with free

school supplies.

The highlight of this

year›s event was the

Memorial Scholarship that

was presented in Loving

memories of Deon Allen.

The late Deon Allen›s

wife, Thomasina Allen

and family presented the

scholarship.

His wife stated:

“Deon absolutely loved

LHS. The annual Back

to School Bash was very

near and dear to his heart.

Deon’s cousin Adrian

asked him to be the MC

for the event, and he was

always the life of the

event.

He loved designing the

flyers and shopping for

the give away prizes. He

coined the phrase «If it›s

free it›s for me».

Adrian was the driving

force in creating the

scholarship in honor of

him. She recruited his

family and I with the task

of coming up with a name

for the scholarship as well

as a fun and spontaneous

way to give the 1st scholarship

away.

The unexpected recipient

did not know that they

were competing for a

$500 scholarship. With the

help of his two baby sisters

Whitney and Deidra

we designed a scavenger

hunt.

We came up with the

name “Generation Better”

Memorial Scholarship

because of his love for his

boys, Amari and Christian.

He always said that he

wanted his boys to be better

than he was.

Whenever they would

hit a milestone or have a

big accomplishment he

would always say «Generation

Better». It is our

hope that the memorial

scholarship will help future

generations to become

«Generation Better.