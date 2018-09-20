Banned Video Creates Outpouring Of Support

Some days I fear that

political correctness is

driving this country over

a cliff.

For instance, I viewed

the video of Lake City,

Mi. football players and

students participating in

a prayer circle of behalf

of the football coach’s

4-year-old daughter

who is in a downstate

hospital fighting for her

life. I thought this was

an incredible outpouring

of support from a small

community. I was nearly

brought to tears.

Later I learned that

an obscure group called

Michigan Association

of Civil Rights Activists

threatened suit against

Lake City Schools if they

didn’t take the video off

Facebook. They said the

video promoted a reli-

gious prayer service on

school property (the foot-

ball field) thus violated

the separation of church

and state.

“The bottom line is

it’s the property of the

school and the school has

a responsibility to treat it

just like any other school

property, and that means it

has to remain free of reli-

gion,” claimed the group’s

co-founder, Mitch Kahle.

Lake City Schools, in

fear that they might be

in for a long, protracted

lawsuit that could drain

the school of thousands of

dollars, on the advice of

their attorney, decided to

take the video down.

I suppose I understand

the school’s logic, but I

can’t help but think, at

some point, some orga-

nization is going to have

to stand up and challenge

these bullies that always

invoke the separation of

church and state, when

innocent folk are simply

trying to promote the bet-

ter good of a community.

We should be proud of

the Lake City community

for taking action in an

effort to help their coach’s

daughter, Harper. I’m

sure it means a lot to the

family that harperstrong

was created and shown

with wild support on that

football field.

I would be ashamed if

I were a member of the

civil rights group that

threatened lawsuit. No

one, from my understand-

ing, was coerced to join

this family circle. It was

strictly voluntarily partici-

pation. It was simply an

outpouring of support for

one of the community’s

own.

In a twist of irony,

however, the attention

garnered from the forced

removal of the video,

has greatly increased the

donation dollars that are

coming in to the harper-

strong movement.

“It’s not going to stop

us, it’s only going to make

us move forward and work

harder for the support the

family deserves,” said the

movement’s spokesperson

Elizabeth Kramer.

Indeed the support is

contagious. A couple of

schools have replicated the

banner that is on the Lake

City football helmets- a

simple #harperstrong.

I’m also beginning to

notice the banned video

on individuals’ Facebook

timelines.

Does this mean the

heavy handed tactics of

the civil rights or

ganiza-

tion may have backfired?

By gosh, it seems so.

Harperstrong, Lake City

and those belonging to the

movement report incredi-

ble support for their efforts

including the family circle.

I was so upset when

I learned the video was

forced to come down. It

was such a heartwarming

event. But now I’m elated,

that that video, in its

banned state has become

even more powerful and

is helping a young child in

her fight to stay alive.