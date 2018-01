The Lafayette Park and Recreation Youth football league, celebrated their award banquet on Saturday at the Alfa Building in Lafayette.

The program was outlined with master of ceremony President Danny Williams.

Welcome and occasion Janika Ford.

Prayer Rev Lajavier Bryant.

Introduction of Guest Speaker Twyla Pullen.

Guest Speaker Jared Washington.

Presentation of award.

Refreshments served.

Closing Remarks Mayor Barry Moody.

City Councilman Tony Thomas.

The staff like to thank the parents and kids for participating and for a safe and great season. We look forward to seeing you next season.