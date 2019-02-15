Better days are ahead, I promise

Forgive me if I appear

to be preaching, but I’ve

got to get something off

my chest.

My spouse, my child,

my friends have heard

me say a thousand times-

“life is a series of ups and

downs, and those that

can role with the punches

will be happy and well-

adjusted.”

I’m living proof. I

have been on top of the

world. I’ve had the finest

vehicles and the expen-

sive houses. And I’ve lost

it all, and had to dig and

scratch for every penny I

needed to find food and

shelter.

Twelve years ago I

was living in Florida in a

house with no working air

or heat. I peddled water

softener fliers door to door

in subdivisions to earn

enough money to live.

When I moved to Michi-

gan I sold mattresses out

of a warehouse that’s only

heat source was a torpedo

heater.

Many in my position

would have “crashed and

burned.” Many would

have turned to alcohol or

drugs. Somehow, the man

upstairs, despite my dire

existence, always seemed

to keep in smile on my

face, and love in my heart.

I didn’t complain about

my problems. I immersed

myself in hard work and faith, knowing that some

day I would turn things

around.

And I did. I give a lot

of credit to almighty God.

I give more credit to my

friends and family. But

really my dogged faith in

myself and my insistence

that I will never quit try-

ing gave me the fortitude I

needed to get through that

“down” period in my life.

It wasn’t always like

that. I admittedly was a

quitter in my early stages

of adulthood. Heck it was

the easy way out. I quit on

relationships figuring be

–

ing alone was better than

bickering with a signifi

–

cant other. I quit college

football because I couldn’t

see myself sitting on the

bench while other recruits

in my class were getting

playing time.

As I matured however,

I learned that taking the

easy way, was not the best

way. I learned that “stay-

ing the course” offered

greater emotional stability

and made life so much

easier. Early on I lacked

faith in myself, and in a

higher being. That new

found faith, however, has

driven me to great happi-

ness and success. I now

live life with a worry-free

attitude, knowing that I

have experienced ever

“up and down” practically

possible.I say this because I

know you can too. Stop

worrying about the things

you can’t change. Stop

lamenting the situation

you currently may be in. I

promise you, life will get

better- it always does. We

(you)simply have to get

through the difficult times

and the best way to do

that is to have faith that

better times are around

the corner.

The bad times taught

me that I could be happy

no matter what my situa-

tion. They taught me that

if you have faith in

yourself and the fortitude

to outlast any situation,

you will be rewarded with

better days.

Again, I apologize for

preaching, but I have seen

too many good people

succumb to the comforts

of alcohol and drugs. I

have seen so many friends

be denied happiness

because of stress and de-

pression. It doesn’t have

to be that way. Just have

faith and know that better

days are ahead.

No related posts.