Mrs. Betty Lou Tucker Walton 86 of LaFayette, Alabama passed away on Maonday August 28, 2017 at Brookdale Skilled Nursing Home in Homewood, Alabama after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Mrs. Walton was born in Hale County, Alabama (Moundville) October 7, 1930 to the late Mr. & Mrs. Krout Tucker. She graduated from Judson College; she was a member of the First United Methodist Church in LaFayette and a retired school teacher. Memorial services will be Friday September 1, 2017 at 11AM at the First United Methodist Church in LaFayette with the Rev. Rusty Williams officiating. Mrs. Walton is survived by her Daughter-Susan (Clay) Wilson of Hoover, Al., Son- Pete (Cheryl) Walton of Huntsville, Al., Sister-Cass (James) McHolland of Evanston, Ill., Brother-George (Louise) Tucker of Moundville, Al., 4 Grandchildren-Drew Wilson, Kurt Wilson, Kelly Scott (William), and Kendall Walton. She also leaves behind many nieces & nephews. Mrs. Walton was an active member of the church she was a volunteer at Calloway Gardens. She was always ready for a trip to the beach with friends. She loved having the grandkids in for visits, where she was always going on teaching trips with them. On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

