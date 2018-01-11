Home News Betty Starnes White
News
Obituaries
0

Betty Starnes White

0
0

Betty Starnes White

10-25-17 Sledge home
now playing

Former assistant DA arrested on arson charges

wood
now playing

Wood to run for state rep.

1-12-18 Whorton, Issac 072
now playing

Whorton to run for judge

1-10-18 New Members Zeta
now playing

Zeta inducts new members

Church Happenings 1-10-18

1-10-18 OBIT Scott
now playing

Frank Scott

Vernett M. Reeder

stethoscope on laptop
now playing

Telemedicine Programs Are Improving Health Care Access Across The US

school delays
now playing

Cold and ice cause schools to be delayed, canceled

1-10-18 Carrie Royster with her daughter Kaylyn Keebler
now playing

GVACC promotes Royster

Mrs. Betty Starnes White of Lanett, Alabama died Monday January 1, 2018. Mrs. White was a member of the Midway Baptist Church, and was retired from Kimberly Clark.  Services will be held Saturday January 6, 2018 at 2PM (ET) at the Resthaven Chapel with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lanett, Alabama.  She is survived by her Daughters- Teresa (Tony) Gregory, Susan (Mark) Harding, Son-Richard Smith, 5 Grandchildren-Kellie Smith, Catrina Baker, Jamey Baker, Brandi Nelson, Chris Hemmings. 12 Great Grandchildren  2 Great Great Grandchildren.  She was preceded in death by her Husband Ray White.    On line condolences my be seen to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette,Al.    

Related posts:

  1. Joe Griffin
  2. Obituaries 11-23-16
  3. Betty Williamson
  4. Betty McMillian Brady
slandon
Related Posts
10-25-17 Sledge home

Former assistant DA arrested on arson charges

slandon 0
wood

Wood to run for state rep.

slandon 0
1-12-18 Whorton, Issac 072

Whorton to run for judge

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video