Mrs. Betty Starnes White of Lanett, Alabama died Monday January 1, 2018. Mrs. White was a member of the Midway Baptist Church, and was retired from Kimberly Clark. Services will be held Saturday January 6, 2018 at 2PM (ET) at the Resthaven Chapel with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lanett, Alabama. She is survived by her Daughters- Teresa (Tony) Gregory, Susan (Mark) Harding, Son-Richard Smith, 5 Grandchildren-Kellie Smith, Catrina Baker, Jamey Baker, Brandi Nelson, Chris Hemmings. 12 Great Grandchildren 2 Great Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Husband Ray White. On line condolences my be seen to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

