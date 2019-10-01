Big Crowd Watches Vines FH Unveil Historical Marker

LaFayette’s rich history

was once again recognized

last Thursday when Vines

Funeral Home located at

211 B Street SW unveiled

a historical marker, which

commemorated the funeral

home being placed on

the National Register of

Historic Places.

The Marker reads

“Vines Funeral Home and

Ambulance Service was

established in 1952 and is

representative of a mid-

20th century Rural African

American Funeral Home.”

Mrs. Merilyn Vines was

proud to say, “Vines is

the only funeral home in

Alabama still operating an

ambulance service.”

Julius Summers Vines

opened the funeral home

in 1952 after returning

home from World War 2

where he helped wounded

civilians and American

soldiers by serving as an

ambulance driver.

1952 was the days of

segregation and undertaking

was one of the few

professions open to African

Americans, allowing

morticians to join doctors

and lawyers at the top of

the socioeconomic ladder.

Julius Vines exemplifi

ed the entrepreneurial

spirit of a black funeral

home director of the period,

playing a leadership

role in the community.

Vines held the respect of

blacks and whites alike

and made a signifi cant

difference in the lives of

many people in Chambers

County.

His impact on Chambers

County was evident

by the large crowd

of friends, family and

diplomats that turned out

for the unveiling of the

marker.

Dr. Angela Vines

daughter of Julius Vines

opened the ceremony and

welcomed the crowd.

Many remarks were made

about Mr. Vines and the

funeral home. One was

by the Alabama Historical

Commission and Sen.

Doug Jones’ offi ce; the

senator was unable to

attend the event but sent a

representative in his place

to read a letter.

Kwesi Daniels of the

Alabama Historical Commission

and Black Heritage

Council. “In order to

become recognized as a

site that gets placed on a

national registry, you have

to have done something

signifi cant nationally,”

Daniels said. “ Mr. Vines

wasn’t just a funeral home

director but also somebody

who was able to help

members of his community.”

Daniels stated

that Vines Funeral home

was part of the culture of

LaFayette.

Merilyn Vines daughter

of Julius Vines said,

“We had planned on this

unveiling years ago and

our dad passed away. It

took time for us to heal,

but now we are ready to

celebrate his life.”

Merilyn Vines said, “I

am always running into

people who stop her to

tell them a story about

her father, Julius Vines.”

Merilyn Vines stated

she was thankful for the

turnout of people from all

around Chambers County

and thankful for the two

schools that brought

students to witness the

historical moment