Big rigs a-rolling

By Paul Richardson

What would happen if some sort of major event caused a massive transportation disruption that stopped delivery trucks from running?

Most of us take for granted that there will always be plenty of goods at the grocery store whenever we need more “stuff”, and most of us never give a second thought to how all of that “stuff” gets there.

Well, the truth is that nearly all of it is brought in by trucks, everything, and if the trucks stopped running for some reason the entire country would sink into chaos very rapidly. Three-fourths of American communities depend solely on trucking for delivery of goods and services.

Hospitals, pharmacies, factories, and many other businesses that get several deliveries a day, would be running out of “stuff” the first day if the big trucks stopped rolling. The second day, people in general would begin to panic.

Within a week, grocery stores would be out of dairy and other items that are delivered daily. Shelves would begin to empty. ATM’s would be out of money. Gas stations would close. Construction would stop. There’d be increasing layoffs and shutdowns. 685,000 tons of trash a day would accumulate. Very few people would be working. And livestock would suffer from lack of feed deliveries.

Within two weeks, clean water supplies would run out. Within four to eight weeks, banks would begin to close. No coal would be delivered to power plants and electricity would start shutting down.

About a quarter of our pipelines use electricity. There is so much infrastructure that we take for granted that would suddenly become very vulnerable in an emergency situation. For most Americans, a major national emergency of this magnitude may seem unimaginable. The truth is that it isn’t difficult to see how this kind of scenario could actually happen.

The next time you talk to a trucker, thank them for their service, because without their hard work none of our lives would be possible. Most are owner/operators, meaning they own their rig. A new cab can cost anywhere from $80,000 to $180,000 depending on how fancy you want to go.

The largest truck manufacturer is not American; it’s Japan’s Isuzu, which manufactures over 450,000 commercial vehicles annually. Well known American manufactures include White, Mack, Peterbuilt, Ford, and Kenworth. Volvo, a Swedish company, is also well represented on highways.

The trucking industry is expected to grow by about 21% over the next ten years. There are about 3.5 million truck drivers in the United States, including over 200,000 female long haul drivers. Annually, trucking accounts for about 70% of all freight transported in the United States.

As you can see the trucking industry has an impact on almost everything. Next time you see a truck on the road, remember these facts. www.prichardson.net for past Sun articles.