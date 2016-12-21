Bike giveaway a holiday tradition

By Charlotte Blasingame

Five years ago little did Scott Willingham know when he stopped by Sanders Service Center in Lanett and saw Eddie Chandler did he expect his life would change forever.

Anyone who knew Eddie Chandler remembers what a loving giving heart he had.

Scott states he had stopped by to get Jason Sanders to put air in his tires, when Eddie asked him if he had any old bicycles. At the time the only one Scott had was for his own children. Scott liked the idea Eddie had of trying to get less fortunate children at Christmas a new bicycle. He shared with Eddie that Frank’s Flea Market was the only place close they might be able to get a few. Which of course purchased several. They still needed more so off to WalMart they went to purchase maybe 10-15, Scott could not remember the exact amount.

They stood outside Wal Mart with people stopping and asking about the bikes. Seeing the need of different ones inquiring, they begin to give to those who really needed a bike. Thus began the Eddie Chandler Christmas Bicycle Give Away! The name was not officially given until after Eddie passed away 3 years ago.

The second year brought more of an opportunity for Eddie and Scott as The City of Lanett had impounded about 70 bicycles. With this the two were able to go to Wa Mart and purchase more for the give away.

The third year Eddie became very ill and before passing away, he asked Scott to please continue the Bicycle give away. Now, Scott Willingham is fulfilling Eddie Chandler’s dream. This is a tough job to take on by yourself so a long time friend who was also involved in the give away, Charles Story had joined forces to keep this dream alive.

By the 4th year and sharing on social media, the Eddie Chandler Christmas Bicycle Give Away grew even bigger, adding helmets to the list, therefore, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department Work Detail crew began to assemble the bikes. The duo enlisted Christian Services in Lanett, ensuring distribution of the bicycles be given to families with a need. Cheryl Myers keeps records of previous donations each year making it much easier for the duo. Donations began to roll in making purchasing the bicycles and helmets a little easier but the need for more was still there.

This year Scott and Charles shared they were so thankful to the donations and support from their hometown and surrounding area.. If you knew Eddie Chandler and you spent some time with him you would know he had an” infectious ” personality and hanging around him you would want to help in every way possible.

Charles also added “Eddie had a lot of faith in Scott and his humbleness with a desire to help others” as we sat in McDonald’s the two pointed to where Eddie always sat, sharing McDonalds was always his office. The two are looking forward to 2017 and their 6th year of carrying on the legacy of Eddie Chandler.. This season is coming to a close so the two are already making plans for next year. If you would like to participate in the Eddie Chandler Christmas Bicycle Give Away you can contact Scott at 706-518-7743 or Charles 706-773-0742.