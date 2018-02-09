Mr. Billy J. Staples, 72, of Wadley died Thursday, February 01, 2018 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at Coger Hill C. M. E. Church, Daviston on Monday, February 5, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Tom Staples, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Staples is survived by four children: Rachel Staples and Franklin Staples both of Wadley, Philip Allen, Roanoke and Brian Tucker, LaFayette; one sister: Betty Nathan, Tampa, FL; one brother: Nolan Staples, Toledo, OH; a special cousin: Arra Will Byrdson, Wadley; a special friend: John Bailey, Wadley; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.