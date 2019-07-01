Black Bear Breaks Into Home, Gets Stuck, Takes Nap In Closet

Home ownership is an expensive venture. Since the beginning of 2019, American homeowners are in approximately $9.12 trillion in mortgage debt. To assuage these debts, many homeowners are turning to rent parts of their home out to other people. Having in-home tenants is a great way to ease the monthly cost of a mortgage payment. However, with some tenants, delinquency on those payments can be a real problem.

One such tenant was a cute, but unusual and unwelcome one at a home in Missoula, Montana. A three-year-old black bear managed to enter the home by opening the mudroom door. Then it got stuck inside the house.

“The door had been ajar. He must have tested it and stepped inside. It wasn’t a full-fledged break-in,” said Jamie Jonkel, wildlife management specialist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

They reported that once the bear realized it was stuck inside the house, it managed to rip apart the room it was trapped in, but to no avail. So it climbed into the top shelf of a closet and went to sleep. When the Missoula County Sherriff’s Department received the call at 5:45 in the morning, they responded to the scene thinking that a little rousting would cause the bear a scare and for it to come running out of the house. It did not. At 5:45 AM — which is apparently early even for bears — when they tried waking it, the bear gave a yawn and went right back to sleep.

“When deputies knocked on the window, the bear was not the least bit impressed. He slowly stretched, yawned and, unamused, looked toward the door. Eventually, deputies were able to unlock the door in hopes he would hop down and leave. However, their attempts were only met with more big bear yawns,” the Department said in a Facebook post.

Way too early in the morning, it seems. Still, the top of a closet is no place for bears to nap, so the 70-pound fuzz monster had to be sedated and relocated. Safely removed, the bear is fine and can go about doing bear things.

The homeowners noted that they wouldn't forget this incident and have quite the mess to clean up. Maybe even a mudroom remodel. They were happy the bear was safely removed and wouldn't forget "when this intruder came looking for the bear necessities."

"This is another good reason to lock up, as we also have unconfirmed reports that he tried two other closets before he decided this one was juuuuuust right (kidding)! But seriously, lock up!"

“This is another good reason to lock up, as we also have unconfirmed reports that he tried two other closets before he decided this one was juuuuuust right (kidding)! But seriously, lock up!”

They’re not wrong. Other bears could’ve been much less keen on having their slumber disturbed.