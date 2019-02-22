Blasingame, Ennis in runoff for vacant council seat

LaFayette residents will

have to wait another thirty

days before the empty

seat on the LaFayette City

Council District B will be

filled.

The unofficial results

from last Tuesday’s elec-

tion in District B were

Charlotte Blasingame ob-

taining 66 votes and former

LaFayette Mayor and City

Councilman David Ennis

getting 40 votes. Shannon

Hunter received 36 votes.

“It was a good clean

race,” remarked Blasin-

game after the results were

read. And there was also

a remarkable turn out of

voters. A total of 141 voters

came out to cast their bal-

lot. That is more than one-

third of the 354 registered

voters in the district.

LaFayette City Man-

ager Louis Davidson said

“If the results remain as

announced, it would trig-

ger a runoff on March 26

between Blasingame and

Ennis, but there could be

some votes that have not

been counted.

After the results were

read Hunter’s response

was “I wanted to win or

lose so I didn’t have to go

through a runoff,” he said.

“I got into this originally,

so I could give people a

choice, and they made their

choice.”

Blasingame said “I’m

grateful for the votes that

I got, and I’m looking for-

ward to doing it again.” She

also remarked, “If there is a

runoff, I’d like to encour-

age all those same voters to

come out once again.”

The City Council seat

has been vacant since June

25th when City Councilman

Mathew Hurst resigned to

take a job in another city.

