Body found in Lanett creek, two arrested

A citizen in Lanett

made a shocking discov-

ery in a local waterway

on Friday afternoon as the

contents of Moores Creek

near the Alfred Lyons

Bridge revealed a body

laying the water under the

waterway. Police are now

hoping forensic experts

in Montgomery can help

them to identify the body.

According to Com-

mander Richard Casner of

the Lanett Police Depart-

ment, Lanett officers

received a call at 1:54 p.m.

on Friday afternoon from

a concerned citizen about

what they suspect was a

body in the water under

the Alfred Lyons Bridge

along Magnolia Road in

the West Shawmut area of

Lanett.

Lanett Police responded

to the scene and confirmed

there was indeed a body

in the water. Lanett Fire

and Rescue arrived and

removed the body from

the water. A representative

from the Chamber County

Coroner’s Office arrived

and pronounced the indi-

vidual as deceased.

Casner says the body

has been in the water for

some time and officers

could not identify the

person. The decomposi-

tion on the body was so

severe that police are un-

able to determine a race of

gender of the person found

in the creek. The body is

being sent to the Alabama

Department of Forensic

Science in Montgomery

for an autopsy.

Casner is hopeful that

agency will help them to

get better details on the

identity of the person who

was found in the water.

Police have not confirmed

if foul play was a factor

in the death of the person.

Police are expected to

release more details when

the Alabama Department

of Forensic Sciences com-

pletes their post mortem

