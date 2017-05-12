Border Wall Could Cause Flooding In Mexico And Southern U.S. States, Officials Say

As the Trump administration continues to develop plans for a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border, Mexican officials are concerned that wall construction could cause major flooding. Alabama Public Radio reports that the current border barriers are already causing floods, and adding to them could worsen the problem in Northern Mexico and the Southern United States.

Antonio Rascon, chief Mexican engineer on the International Boundary and Water Commission, said in an interview with NPR that Mexican municipalities have been in opposition to the border fences for over two decades. The new wall is expected to be up to 30 feet tall and made of solid concrete.

“For us, we are not in agreement with construction of a wall in the floodplain that affects the trans-border flow of water,” he said. “In general, we have been complaining about the fence since 1992. We’re talking 25 years. That’s when they installed the first fence in San Diego, and it’s been advancing and advancing.”

APR reports that officials from Rio Grande City, Texas, one of the border communities, said that they are concerned about the wall preventing water from draining during a hurricane. These storms often come in off the Gulf of Mexico, often causing major damage in Southern states. While there are methods that contractors use to prevent property damage in residential and commercial spaces, such as the 35-year-old method of placing polymers on concrete to create durability, some levels of damage are too much for man-made solutions.

“The drainage system would obviously be impacted due to the dragging of debris from water coming back to the riverbanks,” Rio Grande City Planning Director Gilbert Millan said in a statement to APR.

More flooding in these areas could also be detrimental to homeowners. Water damage can cost residents an average of $2,386 to repair. Pair this with other potential storm damage from wind, which costs $5,757 on average, and a homeowner can fully experience the detrimental effects of these risks.

Taking Mexico’s opposition a step further, officials claim that the border wall could be in violation of a 47-year-old treaty that governs the neutral territory of the Rio Grande, APR reports. Stephen Mumme, a professor of political science at Colorado State University, said that this treaty could present major complications and conflict.

“This is supposed to go forward on a binational, cooperative basis, and that is not happening,” Mumme said. “Mexico asserting a treaty right under the 1970 Boundary Treaty is more likely than ever because of the heightened nationalism and the indignation about the United States fence/wall project.”

While the border wall continues to be a point of contention for many U.S. legislators and their constituents, Rascon told NPR that the wall is a violation of the treaty.

“A concrete wall that blocks trans-border water movement is a total obstruction,” he said. “If they plan that type of project, we will oppose it.”