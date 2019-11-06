Home Around Town Boyd Named Lanett Superintendent
Lanett City Schools named Jennifer Boyd superintendent after serving as interim superintendent since July 1st of this year after the retirement of Superintendent Phillip Johnson.

The Lanett City Schools Board of Education selected Boyd over two other candidates who all participated in a public interview. The other two candidates were Marlon Jones, director of federal programs for Anniston City Schools and Alicia Lyles, director of Federal Programs for the Chambers County School District.

Boyd has served as principal at Lanett High School since July of 2012 and she also has taught 10 years in the classroom as a business education teacher at Lanett High School.

Many board members supported Boyd because she was from the Lanett community and knew she was dedicated to improving the school system.

Boyd will be officially sworn in to her role as Superintendent later in November.

