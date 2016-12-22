Boyd signs with UWA

Story & Photo By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

Ra’Quazious Boyd, a 2013 LaFayette High School graduate, has completed his graduation requirements at Jones County Junior College and has signed his NLI on Wednesday, December 14 to play football next Fall at the University of West Alabama in Livingston, Alabama.



Boyd was a standout athlete as a Bulldog throughout his school years where he excelled in Football, Basketball, Baseball, and Track.



Before a shoulder injury called for him to redshirt his sophomore year he also excelled at Jones County.



His freshman year Boyd had 12 receptions, one receiving touchdown as well as one passing touchdown and 11 rushing touchdowns as a wildcat Quarterback.

On special teams he had 5 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

On Jones County roster Boyd was listed as a tight end, a quarterback, and a wide receiver.

He will be enrolled in West Alabama starting January 9 to begin his spring semester.

Boyd is the son of Kimberly Davis of LaFayette Alabama.