Bridge name in honor of Lyons

The bridge will be named in honor of Alfred Lyons efforts to get the bridge repaired.
By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

The efforts of a citizen leader in Chambers County are being recognized by members of the Chambers County Commission and the recognition will soon be visible in the form of a galvanized sign along a busy street in the city of Lanett following a dedication approved by members of the commission on Monday evening.

Alfred Lyons is a longtime resident of Chambers County and the city of Lanett. Mr. Lyons has looked for ways to improve the quality of life for residents and businesses of his community known as West Shawmut in the city of Lanett. As a small two-lane bridge on Magnolia Road was in a decaying state and being eyed for possible closure to traffic, Mr. Lyons stepped up and approached elected officials about repairing and saving the bridge for the sake of his small neighborhood.

The efforts led by Mr. Lyons did not fall on deaf ears and improvements were made to the bridge and it now remains open to traffic daily in the city of Lanett. That bridge will soon be named in honor of Lyons following the approval of a resolution on Monday evening by members of the Chambers County Commission.

Alfred Lyons was on hand at the Chambers County Courthouse on Monday to accept the dedication from members of the commission. During the presentation he was surround by commissioners, family, friends, and local elected officials. The new signs are in the works for the bridge and will soon be in place. Commissioner members hinted to a possible ceremony to dedicate the signs when they are put in place.

