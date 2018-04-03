Home News Top Stories Building collapses trapping workers
Building collapses trapping workers
Building collapses trapping workers

First responders in Valley had to remove several workers who were trapped when the structure they were working on collapsed. All escaped with only minor injuries reported. The collapse happened along the Fairfax bypass in Valley.

