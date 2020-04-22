Bulldog Duo to Play for Snead State

By Pamela Holloway

LaFayette High’s Seniors dynamic duo Corey Boston and Matavias Burton have decided to further their education and basketball careers together at Snead State Community College.



The duo has been basketball teammates since their early childhood playing recreational ball together. The two together were a handful to deal with on the basketball court together.



Corey is an excellent point guard with the ability to score the ball and a pest on the defensive side of the ball with a high basketball IQ.



Matavias possesses a high basketball IQ as well and has the ability to score the ball at will, with excellent passing ability too.



Both Corey and Matavias have a very good basketball skill set and Snead State is getting a great duo in the two. Corey and Matavias were the leaders for this past year’s LaFayette Bulldogs basketball team, leading the team in scoring, assists, and steals.



The duo helped lead the team to the first ever undefeated regular season in school history and finished the season with a 31-1 overall record.



Matavias led the team in scoring averaging 19.2 per game, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals while shooting over 50% from the field and 78% from the free throw line.



Corey led the team in steals averaging 4.2 per game, 15.1 points, and 5.3 rebounds while shooting over 50% from the field and 80% from the free throw line.



Corey was named the Valley Times News’ Player of the Year, 2A 3rd team All-State team and MVP of the AHSAA 2A Northeast Regional Tournament.



Matavias was named the Sun News Player of the Year, 2A 1st team All-State team, and named to both the AHSAA 2A Northeast Regional tournament team and the AHSAA 2A State Finals tournament team.