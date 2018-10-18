Bulldog pride on display during homecoming

Lafayette had a very
busy week and weekend on
last week, It was Lafay-
ette High School Bull-
dogs homecoming week,
and when you mention
Homecoming and Bulldogs
in Lafayette that bring
EVERYBODY out from far
and near.
The week started out
with festivities in schools
and not only did all the
schools pull together with
activities, but the alumni,
headstart, and daycares all
were also on one accord for
those Bulldogs.
This Big event kicked
off the 7th year of alum-
ni
classes coming together
celebrating and supporting
the Bulldogs with lots of
fun, food, dancing, activities
for kids, games, partying,
giving back to the school
and just great fellowship and
love.
The classes start out in
the late 70’
s and up to the
last graduating class of 2017
that cames out to participant.
From the dif
ferent
dress attaire to Bonfire on
Thursday night, pep rally on
Friday,
the parade afterward
following the homecoming
game with a victory over
Alabama Christian to after
parties, and that kicked off
the BIG Alumni Day on
Saturday and that was an
all-day event.
Grills smoking, cookoff
contest, t-shirt
contests,
pictures were taken, bounc-
ers to train rides for kids etc.
there was no parking areas
in the uptown city of La-
fayette, as the saying states,
people had to get in where
they fit in.
Alumni Class of 1993
celebrated their 25th Class
reunion at the
Alfa Building
and Class of 98 celebrated
their 20th Class Reunion at
Diane Castle.
The day and night end
with Sunday everyone goes
to the church of choice.
And
everyone says their good-
byes until next time!
Lafayette had a very