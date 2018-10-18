Bulldog pride on display during homecoming

Lafayette had a very

busy week and weekend on

last week, It was Lafay-

ette High School Bull-

dogs homecoming week,

and when you mention

Homecoming and Bulldogs

in Lafayette that bring

EVERYBODY out from far

and near.

The week started out

with festivities in schools

and not only did all the

schools pull together with

activities, but the alumni,

headstart, and daycares all

were also on one accord for

those Bulldogs.

This Big event kicked

off the 7th year of alum-

ni

classes coming together

celebrating and supporting

the Bulldogs with lots of

fun, food, dancing, activities

for kids, games, partying,

giving back to the school

and just great fellowship and

love.

The classes start out in

the late 70’

s and up to the

last graduating class of 2017

that cames out to participant.

From the dif

ferent

dress attaire to Bonfire on

Thursday night, pep rally on

Friday,

the parade afterward

following the homecoming

game with a victory over

Alabama Christian to after

parties, and that kicked off

the BIG Alumni Day on

Saturday and that was an

all-day event.

Grills smoking, cookoff

contest, t-shirt

contests,

pictures were taken, bounc-

ers to train rides for kids etc.

there was no parking areas

in the uptown city of La-

fayette, as the saying states,

people had to get in where

they fit in.

Alumni Class of 1993

celebrated their 25th Class

reunion at the

Alfa Building

and Class of 98 celebrated

their 20th Class Reunion at

Diane Castle.

The day and night end

with Sunday everyone goes

to the church of choice.

And

everyone says their good-

byes until next time!