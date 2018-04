Bulldog thinclads 4th at Opelika

Lafayette Track Team

traveled to Opelika

on

Saturday

to participant

in

the Opelika Mike Spain

invitational Meet.

Opelika Mike Spain

Invitational Boys Results:

Javelin-Jae’lin McCurdy-

118’-7.50”-6th

Long Jump- Jamarquez

Boston-Gaines-19’-5”-5th

Shot Put-Antavious

Woody-41’-10”-3rd

,

Omar Turner-41’-5”-5th

High Jump-Tamarion

Moore& Fitzgerald

Briskey-5›-6»-tied for 6th

Discus-Antavious

Woody-126›-9»-1st

Triple Jump- Jamarquez

Boston-Gaines-39›-2»-8th

110m hurdles-Arion

Heard-18.60-8th

4×100- Jamarquez

Boston-Gaines, Fitzgerald

Briskey, Omar Boston,

Joshua Combs-44.53-5th

400m- Omar Bos-

ton-53.88-7th

200m-Fitzgerald

Briskey-23.47-8th

800m- Mike Heard-

2:31.35-6th

300m Hurdles- Xavier

Holloway-47.47-6th

Team Standing, 4th

Place

Girls Results: Javelin-

Shantavia Foster-77›-7»-

6th

Jaliscia Bledsoe-77›-

5»-7th Long Jump-

Keaundra Woody-16›-

1.50»-1st

Alahbra›J Todd-15›-

8»-4th

High Jump- Janeria

Gaines-4›-4»-5th

Triple Jump- Keaundra

Woody-34›-5»-2nd

100m hurdles- Kendra

James-16.99-2nd

Feliah Greer-18.89-

4th4x100-

Mon›keliyah Morgan,

Keaundra Woody, Daylan

Wright, Alahbra›J Todd-

52.42-2nd 300m Hurdles-

Feliah Greer-102.08-

7thTeam Standing-4th

Next up is the 2A

Sectionals Track Meet that

will take place this Friday

and Saturday at Beaure-

gard High School.