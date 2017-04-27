Bulldog thinclads run to 1A-4A first

Photos and Story By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

The LaFayette High School boys and girls track teams traveled to Beauregard this past Saturday for the Beauregard Invitational track and field event.

This event is composed of two divisions, the 1A-4A division and the 5A-7A division.

These are the results from Saturday’s meet, beginning with the Girls:

Girls 100m, Tyanna Askew finished 3rd, Alahbra’J Todd finished 4th, Keaundra Woody finished 7th and Shantavia Foster finished 8th.

In the 200m Kayla Watts finished 5th, Alahbra’J Todd finished 7th.

In the 400m Kendra James finished 6th.

In the 800m Chencia Bell finished 8th.

In the 1600m Tytianna Smith finished 5th.

In the 100m hurdles, Kendra James finished 1st.

In the 300m hurdles, Kendra James finished 3rd, Feliah Greer finished 5th and Kayla Watts finished 7th.

The girls 4×100 finished 1st, team members consisted of Tyanna Askew, Daylan Wright, Shantavia Foster, and Keaundra Woody.

In the girls high jump, Tyanna Askew finished 1st and Kendra James finished 2nd.

In the long jump, Tyanna Askew finished 3rd, Shantavia Foster finished 4th, and Keaundra Woody finished 6th.

In the girls triple jump, Keaundra Woody finished 2nd, Kayla Watts finished 3rd, and Daylan Wright finished 5th.

In the shot put, Feliah Greer finished 3rd and Aeriah Bullard finished 4th.

In the girls discus, Wilzara Askew finished 2nd, Aeriah Bullard finished 4th and Sydney Vazquez finished 5th.

In the javelin, Jaliscia Bledsoe finished 3rd and Rahiesha Harris finished 4th.

These are the results for the Boys:

In the boys 100m, Robert Houston finished 2nd, and A zerious Brooks finished 6th.

In the 200m, Jatarvious Whitlow finished 2nd, Robert Houston finished 4th and Deavin Foreman finished 7th.

In the 400m, Jatarvious Whitlow finished 1st, Marquez Brooks finished 5th,Tamarion Moore finished 7th and Xavier Holloway finished 8th.

In the 800m Tydareius Scott finished 5th.

In the 300m hurdles, Omar Boston finished 2nd.

The boys 4×100 finished 1st, member consisted of Fitzgerald Brisket, Omar Boston, Robert Houston, and Azerious Brooks.

In the high jump, My’Kale Trammell finished 2nd and Fitzgerald Briskey finished 3rd.

In the long jump, Jatarvious Whitlow finished 2nd, Jamarquez Boston-Gaines finished 3rd and My’Kale Trammell finished 4th.

In the boys triple jump, Jatarvious Whitlow finished 2nd and Deavin Foreman finished 3rd.

In the boys shot-put, Omar Turner finished 1st.

In the boys discus, Keyuntae Thomas finished 4th.

In the boys javelin, My’Kale Trammell finished 1st and Keyuntae Thomas finished 5th.

The girls and boys teams both finished in first place in the 1a-4a division, and second over all in all classifications including 5a-7a.

The girls and boys teams will participate in sectionals this week which is also held in Beauregard.

The sectionals meet determines which track and field participants will qualify and be eligible for state competition.

LaFayette High School track and field is heading down the right track and are set to make a lot of noise in the 2A division this year.